Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Prime Day Deal: Save $60

If you’re looking to get your kids learning from home, why not supercharge the experience with this Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Prime Day deal?

Coding toys are in right now. You can’t go on Amazon without seeing some sort of cheap cash-in. Thankfully, not everything is an instant pass, and the Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander really does help kids learn to code.

This toy is about learning through creative problem-solving. It’s STEM learning combined with the joy of building brick-by-brick.

As for what’s included, you’ve got a color and distance sensor, interactive toy motor and Bluetooth Move hub, and, of course, 1,177 pieces of Lego to build three stylish droids.

If your child is the creative type, they’re going to get a kick out of this. There’s even an app that lets kids virtually attach different weapons to their robots before teaching them to perform different tasks.

You also shouldn’t let the image fool you. These things are big. In fact, RD-D2 alone comes in at over seven-inches in height. He’s a chunky boi. That’s not as big as the real thing, obviously, but you’ll definitely see it roaming around the floor in search of fun.

Due to the complexity of this set, it’s best to steer clear of younger kids and stick with the recommended age of 8 years and up. I should note, though, even though it’s complex, kids of that age group will be able to follow and understand it. Yeah, it’s new and they’ll need to learn how it all works, but it’s always clear how they should be doing something and why they’ve gone wrong.

Don’t you wish we had stuff like this when we were kids?

I also need to stress, even though this deal is on for the next 48-hours, it’s hugely popular, so there’s every chance it’s going to sell out fast.

