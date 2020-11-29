5 Best Lego Cyber Monday Deals

I’d normally never recommend the LEGO Brickheadz Reindeer, Elf, and Elfie Set but given how close we are to the big day, they’re the perfect gift.

If you’re a family of Elf on the Shelfers, you just know the figures in this set are going to get up to a ton of mischief.

They could even double up as an advent calendar style toy to build the day before Christmas.

This smaller set really does have a lot of potential.

Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up