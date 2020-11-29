5 Best Lego Cyber Monday Deals

Shop All Cyber Monday Lego Deals Here
If you’ve been holding off on stocking up on Lego for Christmas, these Lego Cyber Monday deals are sure to have something for everyone.
I’d normally never recommend the LEGO Brickheadz Reindeer, Elf, and Elfie Set but given how close we are to the big day, they’re the perfect gift.
If you’re a family of Elf on the Shelfers, you just know the figures in this set are going to get up to a ton of mischief.
They could even double up as an advent calendar style toy to build the day before Christmas.
This smaller set really does have a lot of potential.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Now this is cool. A meaty saving and a stylish set. What more could you ask for?
The LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit ticks all the Lego boxes. It’s a detailed build, it’s fun to put together, and you can recreate Pheobe singing Smelly Cat. Okay, I added the last one, but it’s still a very important consideration for any purchasing decision.
Over on the mini-figure side of things you get everyone you could want, namely Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and Gunther.
Even if you’re not into LEGO, or just have a passing interest, you’re going to have a lot of fun reliving your youth with this set.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Coding toys are huge right now, but how do you get kids into something that’s quite technical? Make it fun so it doesn’t feel like work, that’s how!
The Lego Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander is one of the coolest toys around. Three meaty droids, all of which can be programmed to perform different tasks through the use of a mobile app.
Despite sounding quite complex on paper, it’s not nearly as complex as it looks. Great, right? You see, kids learn much faster than adults (I still can’t remember which buttons on the remote do what), and once they’ve had a play about with app, they’ll be coding in no time.
One warning, though, this thing is super hot right now, so don’t leave it too long before checking out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If you’re after a stocking filler or just an excellent affordable set, check out the Lego Minecraft The End Battle.
This set lets kids build the End area from Minecraft along with the fearsome Ender Dragon.
The dragon really is the main hook here, simply because of how awesome it is. You cannot beat the more figure-like Lego sets.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
You can’t beat these Lego Star Wars helmets if you’re looking for something a little different.
They’re a challenging build due to how 3D they are. That said, the feeling when you complete either is joyous. You will feel like you’ve accomplished something.
Take 20% off The Boba Fett Building Kit
Take 20% off the Stormtrooper Building Kit
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up