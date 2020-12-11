Deal: Save 20% with This Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Deal

Grab This Deal Here

If you’ve been holding off on grabbing any of the new Mario sets, this Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Deal deal is a solid saving on a really fun gift.

Before we break down why this is such a great gift, first let’s talk delivery, because that’s all the matters right now. The Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set’s quickest delivery, at the time of writing, sees this building kit arrive before Christmas, which is perfect.

When you’re buying this Lego Mario Set, be sure to check out the right side of the page on Amazon. There you’ll find the cost, when it’s in stock, and its delivery window. Everything right now is subject to change, so always be sure to double-check the info before you place the order. If it says it’ll arrive before Christmas, it’ll arrive in time.

With that out the way, let’s jump into why this set is so great.

Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set

The Lego Super Mario range is the best Lego range to come out this year. It combines the fun of Lego building with gamification.

The goal of these sets is to build a course for the Lego Mario figure from the Starter Set to race through before the timer ticks down to zero. Will Mario hit the hazard or get hit by an enemy? That’s for the player to decide.

The brilliance here is while you can follow the instructions, you’re free to build the course as you see fit. And if you’ve got other Lego Mario sets, you can mix and match the pieces to create your very own super course.

This set in particular comes with level pieces to form the ground and connect areas together, an end castle to reach, as well as Koopa Troopa, Bob-omb, and Piranha Plant figures to build and play with. Each figure also features a QR-code-style block piece that interacts with the Mario figure from the starter set when you bop them, too.

Size, Ages, and Deal Price

This is a 468-piece set with an age recommendation of ages eight and up. The age rating with Lego tends to be all about the complexity of the build, so it’s worth adhering to unless your child already has a ton of Lego and can handle builds designed for older kids.

In terms of size, this set comes in at around 15.04 x 10.32 x 2.78 inches in the box, and is seven-inches high, 14.5-inches wide, and 12.5-inches deep when it’s built following the instructions. Again, you don’t need to follow the instructions, so take the latter size dimensions with a pinch of salt.

As for the Lego Super Mario deal price, normally this set costs $49.99, but with 20 percent off, that brings the price down to a modest $39.99. There’s a fairly large selection of Lego for under $10 if you’re looking to use the saving on an extra gift as well.

How Likely Is This Deal to Sell Out?

The short version: Very. Lego is becoming harder to get a hold of pre-Christmas, so while we don’t know how long this deal will be on for, I’d wager it’s more likely to sell through all the stock before the deal ends.

If your child wants the Lego Mario sets, I’d recommend acting fast. This is not a deal you want to sleep on.

