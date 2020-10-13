Little Tikes Grizzly Grotto Prime Day Deal: Save Over $380

Grab This Prime Day Deal Here

Prime Day 2020 is all about saving as much as you can while stocking up on only the best.

If you’re looking to save money on awesome outdoor playsets, this Little Tikes Grizzly Grotto Prime Day Deal is too good to pass up.

Little Tikes Real Wood Adventures Grizzly Grotto Outdoor Playset Overview

There’s no other way to say it, this thing is amazing. Depending on where you are, you may not get much usage out of it thanks to fall weather kicking in. That said, if you’re a savvy shopper you know the rule: Buy stuff for warmer weather in the colder seasons and you’ll save a ton.

The Grizzly Grotto is perfect for parents who aren’t confident woodworkers. Although it looks huge and complex, believe me, I’ve seen the huge and complex sets and this thing is much simpler to put together.

In terms of features, there’s a slide on the right side with a step ladder leading up around the back, a rope bridge, two swings, a spacious clubhouse area, and a rope hammock.

I’m personally a big fan of the rope hammock. All the activities are great, but kids being able to chill on a warm summer’s day while doing their homework outdoors is sure to impress.

Why Buy It?

More and more kids are spending time indoors either watching YouTube videos or playing video games. While that’s absolutely fine and helps build their hand-eye coordination, problem-solving, and social skills, it’s important to keep everything in balance.

According to the CDC, children should spend around 60 minutes of moderate-to-fast exercise each day and spend time running and jumping three days a week to help build muscles and strengthen bones.

Now, I don’t know about you, but if I told my kids they need to go running for an hour they’d contact the authorities to have me arrested.

That’s why it’s so important to keep exercise as a fun activity. Climbing the steps up to the slide, or using your legs to propel yourself on the swing, or even smaller things like running from the slide to the clubhouse – it’s all exercise without them knowing.

So, why should you buy the Grizzle Grotto? Not only is it fun, it promotes exercise, and as you know, kids who enjoy exercise early on are more likely to exercise later on, lowering the risk of heart disease and other health-related problems.

Size, Time to Build, and Other Tips

Let’s jump into the nuts and bolts of everything. The product dimensions of this goliath come in at 40 x 35 x 39.82 inches. As for the boxes, you’ll need some help with those:

Box 1: 111” x 21” x 5” – 152 lbs

Box 2: 91” x 21” x 7” – 172 lbs

Box 3: 91” x 21” x 7” – 176 lbs

Box 4: 31” x 14” x 12” – 42 lbs

Box 5: 83” x 15” x 9” – 9 lbs

It’s recommended you have at least three people to help get everything unpacked and up and running. The estimate for how long it’ll take to build comes in at around 13-hours. There’s also an app to guide you through the whole process and customer support should you get stuck or need some advice.

