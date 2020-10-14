7 Best LOL Surprise Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 30%

The LOL Surprise Dollhouse is the one everyone will be fighting for, and with 25 percent off, you want to grab this one fast before it sells out.

What makes this thing so great? That’s simple. It’s a premium wooden dollhouse with space for you all your LOL dolls.

It features six rooms, complete with furniture, and boasts over 85 different surprises for kids to discover.

Another neat aspect is the furniture all comes in removal boxes, so kids really can move their dolls into the house. Cool!

Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up