7 Best LOL Surprise Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 30%

LOL dolls are all the rage right now. If you’ve got a girl, chances are these are the toys they want. But what’s on offer for Prime Day 2020? Find all the best deals with our guide to the best LOL Surprise Prime Day deal, with savings of up to 30 percent.
The LOL Surprise Dollhouse is the one everyone will be fighting for, and with 25 percent off, you want to grab this one fast before it sells out.
What makes this thing so great? That’s simple. It’s a premium wooden dollhouse with space for you all your LOL dolls.
It features six rooms, complete with furniture, and boasts over 85 different surprises for kids to discover.
Another neat aspect is the furniture all comes in removal boxes, so kids really can move their dolls into the house. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The whole point of LOL Surprise Prime Day deals is to buy the stuff you would have bought anyway, only with a major discount.
If your kid loves everything LOL, chances are they would have gone for the LOL Surprise Glamper Camper anyway.
This thing is great, as well. It works as a campervan, but when their dolls want to kick back in style, it opens up to reveal several exciting play areas.
It’s a fun toy, and if your little one loves LOL, you know they’re going to get a lot of usage out of it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The LOL Surprise Winter Disco set is sure to impress.
This set boasts one super stylish doll along with two toddler dolls, one baby, and a cutesy pet.
Not only that, you also get a selection of really neat extras, of which there are over 60 to uncover.
It’s worth noting, this set is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t find it anywhere else.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If there’s one deal you don’t pass on this it’s this. 14 dolls, over 70 surprises, two playsets, 30 percent off. Now this is a Prime Day 2020 deal!
Let’s break this down a bit. This pack boasts two stylish regular-sized dolls, six toddler dolls, two babies, and four pets.
The family is broken down into two styles. So on one side all the dolls boast shock blue hair, one the other it’s all white-hair and classy outfits.
It’s a really cool idea for a set and given the sheer amount of stuff to play with, this is one deal you do not want to sleep on.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Want to save some money on the best LOL dolls? You’re in luck.
The LOL Surprise! OMG Winter Disco Dollie Fashion Doll & Sister Pack is super stylish and winter-ready.
This isn’t just one doll, oh no. This set also comes with a baby sister who’s just as sassy.
As well as the dolls, kids also get over 25 surprises to open. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Chocolate is great, but if you’re after an advent calendar that’s going to impress, go with the LOL Surprise Outfit of the Day pack.
This pack features over 25 different surprises to uncover. Think fashion accessories and you’ll have a rough idea of what’s coming.
And yes, it comes with a doll to deck out in all the new gear.
If you’re after something a little different this holiday season, you won’t go wrong with the LOL Surprise Outfit pack.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If your little one has loads of the smaller LOL dolls and accessories, this LOL Surprise! Fashion Show On-The-Go Storage Case is well worth considering.
You can store up to 18 dolls in this case, and it even has a host of storage drawers, flip-out stand, and should you want to screw it to the wall, there’s space for screws. That’d make a pretty great display, right?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up