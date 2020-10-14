7 Best LOL Surprise Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 30%

7 Best LOL Surprise Prime Day Deals: Save Up To 30%

  Updated

LOL dolls are all the rage right now. If you’ve got a girl, chances are these are the toys they want. But what’s on offer for Prime Day 2020? Find all the best deals with our guide to the best LOL Surprise Prime Day deal, with savings of up to 30 percent.

What Is the Most Popular LOL Surprise Doll?

This year has seen several LOL dolls rise to the top. As for the most popular doll, that can change at any given second. LOL's like that. 

Right now, the most highly sought after doll is Groovy Babe, which is kind of a modern-day hippy that also glows when you shine the neon light on it. It's really quite cool, actually.

Are Prime Deals Available without Amazon Prime?

This question gets asked more than you'd think so let's break it down. 

In short, no, you need Prime to access the Prime Deals. There is, however, some good news. 

If you've never had Prime before, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. If in those 30 days you love it, do nothing and it'll auto-renew at $12.99 per month. If you're not a fan, cancel it and you've lost absolutely nothing. it's a win/win. 

You can sign up for Prime over on the Amazon Prime landing page

Are There Other Prime Day Toy Deals?

Yes! Lots. For a detailed breakdown of all the best offers, be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Day toy deals

I'll be here throughout both Prime Days searching for new deals and updating with all the plunder I find, so be sure to check back in periodically.  

See Also: 

