Are Apple’s Prices Keeping You From Buying a MacBook? This MacBook Air Is Just $250

The Cupertino tech giant rose to dominance thanks to its early computers. And today, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in your close circle who doesn’t own a MacBook. But despite their popularity, one colossal thing keeping many shoppers from even considering a MacBook is their hefty price tags. Thankfully, that price doesn’t have to stand between you and a MacBook. Instead, you can save hundreds by buying refurbished if you consider $250 a worthy investment for a MacBook Air from 2015.

Apple Quality at an Affordable Price

This 2015 model has a Grade “B” refurbished rating, which means you might encounter minor blemishes like light scuffing on the bevel and case or light scratches and dents on the body. You can cover all that wear and tear with a high-quality skin, and the rest of the laptop is tested to work as normal!

Sporting a gorgeous, ultra-thin design, this MacBook Air exudes Apple’s trademark classy aesthetic. Its 13.3-inch screen has a beautiful Retina display outputting a 1,440 x 900 resolution. So if you like editing photos and videos or watching a ton of movies, the screen should be more than adequate. Those visuals are backed up by the Intel HD Graphics 6000 co-processor for sharp image processing.

Under the hood, you’ll find 128GB of SSD storage for all your files and apps. Plus, the 2015 MacBook Air is powered by an Intel Core i5 and 4GB of memory, giving you plenty of multitasking power for checking emails, basic web browsing, streaming, and running light apps.

The laptop only weighs about three pounds, so you’ll barely notice it as you tote it in your bag. Additional features include an integrated HD FaceTime webcam for team meetings and catching up with far-away friends, plus WiFi and Bluetooth for connecting to the web and syncing wireless devices.

Save Hundreds When You Buy Refurbished

Looking for a quick replacement laptop or gift for a new grad? The 2015 MacBook Air has you covered, and you can purchase one today for only $250. That’s nearly 80% off the $1,199 MSRP.

