MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym Deal: Save Up to $345 Off

Get This Deal Here

Looking for a great deal on a home gym machine to stay fit over the holidays? Right now you can save up to $345 off the MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym. You’ll need to apply a coupon to get the full discount. Whether you’re shopping for a fitness fanatic or yourself, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Find More Black Friday Fitness Deals Here.

Who Is the MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym For?

Shaquille O’Neal uses MAXPRO. But you don’t need to be an elite athlete to reap the benefits of this smart home gym. It’s highly versatile and can benefit anyone.

As with The Mirror and other smart workout mirrors, it can be a worthy long-term investment for your home gym. The high price tag might sting a bit at first, but this smart cable gym can pay for itself over time, especially if you’re mostly working out at home. It’s much more convenient than going to the gym and gives you the flexibility to exercise whenever you want.

With a resistance range between 5 and 300 pounds, the MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym can be used by anyone. Unless you’re a beast who requires over 300 pounds of resistance, it should be plenty. There’s definitely room to grow into this machine as you get stronger.

How Is Maxpro Different From Other Home Gyms?

What really sets the MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym apart from other home gyms is that it comes with a free coaching app. Once your Bluetooth device is connected, you’ll have access to over 150 classes. Missing having a coach or trainer by your side? You can follow along with personal trainers on the app to keep solo workouts fun and interesting.

To customize each session, you can select your workout strength and make adjustments as you go. This is a really useful feature, whether you’re getting back into a workout routine or you’re aiming for a new PR. The app counts each rep so that you can stay focused on your form. You can also track your progress to see how far you’ve come.

How Much Space Do I Need for Workouts?

This compact gym is designed for apartments and small spaces, but you’ll still want enough open space to comfortably move around. Featuring workouts such as HIIT, resistance, cardio, suspension training and circuits, you’ll need room to jump, lunge, lift and stretch accordingly.

Is the MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym Portable?

Weighing less than 9 pounds, you can take the MAXPRO Smart Cable Gym nearly anywhere. Craving some fresh air on a nice day? Bring it to the park or set it up in your yard. It folds into a small package and easily fits in a gym bag or carry-on suitcase. Plus, it’s UN 38.3 Certified, which means you can safely fly with your MAXPRO.

What’s Included with the Gym?

Besides the cable machine, you’ll get a short/long bar, workout handles, ankle/wrist straps, a door mounting system and a USB charger. It comes with everything you need for your favorite classes. Keeping the current discount in mind, this is an amazing value.

Does It Come with Any Accessories?

You can pair your MAXPRO cable gym with various accessories to improve your workouts.For example, you can do bench presses, lat pulls, step-ups and rows with the MAXPRO Fitness Foldable Bench. It’s sturdy enough for heavy lifting and has a 750-pound weight capacity. This home weight bench even folds after workouts to keep your space tidy.

Want to convert your room into a gym? The SlimLine Wall Track has high-strength aluminum rails for fast, smooth transitions. You can switch exercises in just 3 seconds for a virtually uninterrupted workout.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.