Melissa & Doug Prime Day Deals (2020): Save Up to 55%

Anyone with kids or anyone who’s been a kid (meaning all of us) has probably played with the fun and imaginative wooden toys from Melissa & Doug, and right now is the perfect time to stock up for the holidays with these awesome Melissa & Doug Prime Day Deals. Right now you can save up to 61% on their classic favorites and make your kids’ Christmas this year one to remember.

For more great deals in every category, check out the Heavy Prime Day Hub.

Save 61% on the Melissa & Doug Wooden Railway Set

Don’t you remember your first toy train? This classic wooden train set from Melissa & Doug is ideal for younger children from 3-5 years old to create, change, and use their imagination while building their own model railway. With 130 pieces, the set includes everything they’ll need including a six-piece freight train with cargo, a four-piece passenger train, and a three-piece flatbed truck with cargo.

With 100 wooden track sections and supports, along with more than 30 train accessories, the set will deliver hours of screen-free playtime, and frankly, you’re going to have fun playing too. This wooden railway set is built to last, so younger siblings will get many hours of joy when they’re old enough to play with it.

Right now, it’s a whopping 55% off the regular price with this Prime Day Deal. In fact, based upon our price tracker, CamelCamelCamel, we haven’t seen the price this low the past two years, so snag it before it’s gone.

Get 61% Off Melissa & Doug Wooden Railway Set

Save 17% On Melissa & Doug Doctor Activity Center

Playing doctor can be even more fun with the Melissa & Doug Doctor Activity Center. This cute multi-sided doctor’s office features an exam table, waiting area, sink, and reception area. In fact, this mini-clinic is filled with all the tools of the doctoring trade including a toy blood pressure monitor with an adjustable cuff, two X-rays to display, a scale with movable weight, an adjustable height bar, an eye chart, a clock with movable hands, movable tool hooks and holders, sink, sanitizer pump, and even a reversible diploma/window card.

Your little one is going to be doctoring up their toys, your pets, and you all while building empathy and nurturing skills. Right now this adorable playset is a wicked Prime Day Deal for 56% off, but you’ll have to hurry because, at this price, it is going to sell out fast!

Save 17% on Melissa & Doug Doctor Activity Center

Get 42% Off Melissa & Doug Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter

Kids love to play make-believe, especially with food. The Melissa & Doug Slice and Stack Sandwich Counter guarantees you’ll be getting served up lots of wooden burgers, subs, and cookies. With the adorable playset, all the lunch counter items fit inside a clever wooden caddy, and to avoid toddler frustration, all the sandwich ingredients velcro to one another so they stay together while they’re being served.

This 52-piece set lets them pile high pretend sandwiches with wooden meat and cheese slices, felt toppings, and sandwich rolls. It also includes a wooden dressing bottle, play chips, a cookie, and a drink cup with an insert. In case they’re hoping you’ll purchase their kid culinary creations, play money is also included.

Save 41% on Melissa & Doug Slice & Stack Sandwich Counter

Save 42% On Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Barn

Even city kids love to pretend they’re on the farm, and the Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Barn gives them a way to take their farm friends pretty much anywhere they want from the family room to the backyard to the sandbox. The barn opens wide allowing easy access for little hands and it closes so they can take it with them. It even has a wooden handle that makes it easy to carry.

This set includes seven realistic plastic farm animals including a horse, cow, pig, sheep, goat, dog, and turkey. It also comes with a wooden ladder and a folding corral, so they can set up their barnyard and invite their other toys to help with tending the critters.

Save 42% On Melissa & Doug Fold & Go Barn

Remember, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to do so and reap the rewards of amazing discounts, fast free shipping, and so much more!

See Also:

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals

Best Prime Day Subscription Box Deals

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.