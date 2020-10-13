Neabot Prime Day Deal: Save $100 Off Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin

Save $100 off the Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin with this robot vacuum Prime Day deal. Features such as a self-emptying dustbin and powerful suction make this robot vacuum cleaner an especially appealing deal.

Prime Day 2020 features loads of deals on robot vacuum cleaners, but models with self-emptying bases tend to be especially popular on our site. This Neabot robot vacuum cleaner hasn’t been around as long as some of its competitors, but it stands out for many reasons. The most obvious is its self-emptying dustbin, which is incredibly convenient and hygienic. This vacuum is also WiFi-enabled and takes just a few minutes to set up via your smartphone. Once it’s connected, you can take charge of cleanings using the accompanying app.

The robot vacuum automatically docks and deposits the contents into its dustbin, so you can sit back, relax, and watch it take care of the dirty work. The base is lined with a collection bag that automatically seals to keep contents from escaping back into the air. There’s enough room for two to four weeks of debris. You’ll get an alert once the bag is full.

Keeping the Neabot robot vacuum out of forbidden areas is as easy as setting up zones prior to cleaning. Maybe you have one high-traffic area that needs frequent attention, or you’d like to keep the vacuum out of a specific area. You can simply set up the vacuum according to personal preference. Not only does this make cleaning more convenient, but it also gives you peace of mind when you’re out and about.

The Neabot comes with many of the same features as its competitors. For example, it maps out its environment then plans cleanings accordingly using Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology. Having a clear path around your home makes each vacuuming session that much more efficient. You can use the accompanying app or your voice to control the vacuum. The Neabot is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience. There’s even a remote control if you prefer that method.

You’ll find three cleaning modes depending on the task at hand. The strongest 2700Pa suction mode is ideal for tougher messes, including embedded dirt, dust, debris and pet hair. It’s also handy when deep cleaning carpets. This robot vacuum also caters to pet owners with its dual multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-efficiency filter.

Need a quick summary? Here’s why the Neabot Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Dustbin could be right for you:

SLAM cleaning technology

Automatically empties its bin

Can be controlled via voice, phone or remote

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

