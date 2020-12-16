Nintendo Switch Digital Code Deals: Your Last-Minute Guide

Shop All Digital Download Deals Here

After some video games but have missed the cut-off date? Shop smarter with our guide to the best Nintendo Switch digital code deals out there and save up to 30 percent off some of the most must-have games going.

Save $20 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the game to own if you’ve got a Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve yet to try it, Breath of the Wild is one of the purest RPGs out there. You have a quest, sure, but there will come a moment when you ignore the beaten track and simply explore. The world here is so beautiful that the temptation of going off to do your own thing always takes hold.

Despite the move to an open world, there’s still the Zelda gameplay we know love in the form of dungeons and unlockable gizmos to help you along your way.

It’s also worth noting, as all the downloadable content is out now, it’s worth picking up the expansion pass, which is also on offer along with the game for $20 off.

Take 30% off Super Mario Odyssey

Can you ever go wrong with Mario? I don’t think you can. For kids, it’s a fun, family-friendly adventure. For those of us who grew up on Mario, it’s nostalgia with a bright coat of paint. You legit can’t go wrong.

So, what is Super Mario Odyssey? It’s an epic voyage of discovery. Players control Mario as they run and jump around different worlds trying to find what they need, be it collecting stars or solving puzzles.

The other main hook of Odyssey, well, for me anyway, is Mario’s hat, Cappy. In this game, the hat can possess different enemies. There’s even a T-Rex you can control, which is obviously the single greatest moment in gaming ever because dinosaurs are cool.

Take 30% off Fire Emblem: Three Houses

I’m yet to play any of the Fire Emblem games but as a Super Smash player, I feel like I already have.

What I can tell you is the Fire Emblem games are beloved by the people who play them. In its review, Polygon made a really good point about how although we as gamers care about the main character of a game, getting us to care about side characters, or that one sucker who’s weaker than your main, isn’t always easy. Fire Emblem knows this and sets out to make you genuinely care and become invested in every character.

In short, if you’re after an old-school RPG with unique, modern mechanics and an engaging story full of characters worth caring about, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the one for you.

How to Redeem Download Codes on Nintendo Switch

Although redeeming a code isn’t quite a simple as pushing a cartridge into the slot, it’s not actually that much more difficult, and when you’ve done it once, you won’t have any trouble doing it again.

Upon purchasing the code from Amazon, if you see a 16-digit code, you’re good to ignore this step. If not, head on over to Your Account, then Digital Items. From here you want to click on Game Downloads, which should bring up the item you purchased along with the 16-digit code.

1. First, we want to power up the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite (the steps are the same for both consoles).

2. Upon booting up the Switch and logging in if you need to, there should be an eShop icon on the home menu. Click on that then click on the profile you want to add the game to.

3. Once that’s all loaded up, there should be an option marked ‘Redeem Code’ along the left side of the screen. Click on that.

4. You should now be able to enter the 16-digit code you got from Amazon. One quick thing to note, you don’t need to enter the hyphens and the following letters are not used when entering a code: O, I, Z. So if you see a ‘0,’ it’s a zero, not an ‘O.’

5. After entering the code, hit ‘Confirm,’ wait a few seconds, and the game should be added to your library. From here you’ll also have the option to begin downloading your shiny new game.

That’s it. You’re now done and free to go off and play your game. Wasn’t that nice and simple?

What Is The Difference Between Digital Downloads and Physical Games?

In short, nothing. The game you buy in a box will be the same as the one you download. The only real difference is with a boxed game, you may need to download updates when you first put it in, whereas with digital downloads, any updates are downloaded alongside the game.

The other advantage of buying a Nintendo Switch digital code is you don’t need to worry about going outside and standing for hours in a queue. Ain’t no one got time for that. Downloading the game is so much more convenient.

There is one outside factor that is worth considering, though. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t have much in the way of storage. Once you’ve downloaded a few games, chances are you’ll be low on space. That’s why I can’t recommend getting a micro SD card to expand the Switch’s measly storage.

If you’ve got a micro SD card from, say, a phone, that’ll work, but its size may not be the largest. The one I’d go with is the spacious Sandisk 256GB micro SD card. It’s more than enough space and it’s surprisingly affordable given the extra-large size. What’s not to love?

