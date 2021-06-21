NordicTrack Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $900 Off Commercial Studio Bikes

If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to save big on a home spin bike, don’t pass up this deal. NordicTrack drastically cut the prices of its two popular spin bikes, S15i and S22i, for Prime Day. As of this writing, the outgoing NordicTrack S22i ($1,240 off) appears to be out of stock. Keep checking back in case inventory is replenished. In the meantime, you can grab the older S15i for 50% off. New versions of both bikes are also on sale.

Save $900 Off NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle (Now Only $899!)

Usually priced at $1,799, the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle is currently on sale for just $899. That’s a price cut of $900, or 50%! This is another massive discount on a popular home spin bike that makes working out at home much more enjoyable. The S15i is also being replaced by a newer model, so don’t hesitate to grab this massive closeout special.

The S15i is quite similar to the S22i in terms of features and build quality. Instead of a massive 22-inch display, however, the S15i has a more compact 15-inch display. Its slightly smaller footprint makes this spinning bike especially popular among apartment dwellers and those with smaller home gyms.

Want the newest version? The latest S15i is also on sale! Score the new NordicTrack spin bike for $228 off while you can.

If you’re used to cycling in a studio, having an instructor on the screen right in front of you is a great way to stay motivated. The display is fully adjustable for easy visibility when you’re sitting, standing and working out off the bike. If you’re hopping off for some mat-based exercises, simply swivel the 360-degree rotating screen in your direction.

Two 3-pound dumbbells are included to work your upper body and core. The trainer can control your resistance with live -10 to 20% incline matching technology to keep you focused on crushing your workout goals. With 24 levels of resistance, the Commercial Studio bikes cater to all fitness levels.

NordicTrack spin bikes are highly popular for its sturdy build quality. Silent magnetic resistance delivers a smooth and quiet ride while maximizing each pedal stroke. An included 10-year warranty on the frame provides extra peace of mind. These bikes support up to 350 pounds.

Looking for the upgraded version? NordicTrack’s new Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is also on sale for Prime Day. Grab the latest model for $239 off. An upgraded HD touchscreen display with an improved graphics processor offers a next-level home cycling experience. The latest model features a quieter incline motor and Bluetooth headphone connectivity so that you can ride along without disturbing others.

