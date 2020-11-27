Oral-B Black Friday Deal: Save $100 on Genius X Smart Toothbrush

While your eyes are often the first thing people notice about you, it’s likely your smile that’s going win them over. That’s why Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in your pearly whites with the Oral-B GENIUS Smart X Electric Toothbrush.

With wicked cleaning power, this rechargeable toothbrush can get your teeth 500% cleaner than a manual toothbrush and make your gums healthier too. With this Oral-B Black Friday deal, you’ll save $100 on this smart electric toothbrush, not to mention your potential future savings at the dentist.

Oral-B GENIUS X Smart Electric Toothbrush Uses AI to Recognize and Improve Your Brushing Style

Imagine a smart toothbrush that knows how you’re brushing and can help you improve your style to maximize both cleaning and gum health. That’s exactly how the Oral-B GENIUS X works. Based on thousands of human brushing behaviors, it uses artificial intelligence to detect your personal habits. With a unique round brush that doesn’t overwhelm inside your mouth, you’ll enjoy the brushing experience so much that you’ll never be tempted to skip again.

While most other competitors offer just three brushing modes, the GENIUS X features six modes including Sensitive and Whitening, so you can choose exactly what works best for your needs, and switch it up whenever you desire. A two minute timer lets you know that you’re brushing long enough as well as good enough to keep your teeth pristine and your gums healthy.

Get Coaching With the Oral-B App

You don’t need to guess about whether or not you’re getting the maximum benefit from brushing because, working in conjunction with the Oral-B app, the Smartring on your toothbrush can detect where you’re brushing too hard and where you’re not. Bluetooth technology delivers realtime feedback right to your smartphone so you can adjust your technique to improve results.

The app even allows you to adjust the glowing color of your Smartring just for fun. With gum pressure control, the Smartring also detects and visually alerts you to when you’re brushing too hard to protect your gums.

Long Charge Makes the Oral-B GENIUS X the Perfect Travel Companion

The GENIUS X Limited features a long-lasting Lithium Ion battery that can last up to two weeks, making it one of the longest charges of any electric toothbrush on the market today. Better yet, it comes with a travel case and a super portable charger that makes it the perfect travel companion if you’re planning trips longer than that. You’ll never again settle for a manual toothbrush while you’re on the road because you’re worried about taking some bulky charger along for the ride.

Oral-B is the #1 dentist recommended brand, so when you want to feel confident in your choice, you can be assured about the GENIUS X. This smart toothbrush guides you to brush in the manner preferred by most dentists. Right now, only with this Oral-B Black Friday deal, you’ll get half off the regular price. You’ll also have the assurance of Oral-B’s “risk-free trial” that gives you 60 days to fall in love with your new toothbrush or get your money back if you don’t.

Don’t forget to consider this as an awesome gift option for your kids or your parents. After all, who couldn’t use the gift of better oral health? That’s definitely something to smile about!

Save $100 on Oral-B GENIUS X Smart Electric Toothbrush Now

If you love music in the bathroom, and all things techie are your jam, you can get the Oral-B Glide that features an Alexa enabled charging base so you can listen to your favorite playlist while you’re brushing or getting ready for work. It’s also a great Black Friday deal for $60 off the regular price.

