Porter-Cable Prime Day Deals: Save 30% on Tools

Prime Day can be an excellent opportunity for any do-it-yourselfer to pick up that one tool that perhaps cost has put just outside of reach. Lucky for you, we have a couple of nice impact wrenches below from Porter-Cable.

They aren’t as immediately recognizable as a DeWalt or a Milwaukee, however Porter-Cable has made and continues to make solid tools in every genre. Porter-Cable “flies under the radar” so to speak in terms of market share but those blue-collar people that depend on their tools know what they’re all about.

These impact wrenches won’t last long so hurry. This Prime Day deal is only available to Prime members so be sure to sign up if you haven’t already.

The Porter-Cable PCC740LA 1/2-inch cordless impact wrench features a powerful motor that produces 260 ft-lbs of torque for heavy applications. Coming from a cordless model, that’s saying something. Speaking of cordless, you’re going to need a good battery to power this beast so fortunately, this baby comes with a 20V 4.0Ah pack and charger that will keep you going.

It offers up to 1,650 RPM for driving large fasteners quickly and solidly along with a full variable speed trigger for precision control. The 1/2-inch hog ring brings some easy, quick socket changes. It also features a professional-grade lithium battery for maximum performance that should last for years.

The LED work light is very nice and illuminates dark working areas (like around your automobile’s tires). A chemical-resistant housing will hold up around, shall we say, “automotive friendly settings”? The overmolded grips look good and feel comfortable during use. Lightweight and balanced at six pounds with the loaded battery, you’ll be feeling like king of the world after using this impact wrench all day.

This Prime Day deal saves you $50 on the rack rate price. NICE. Oh, and Porter-Cable is throwing in a three-year warranty to boot. You’re welcome.

Price: $109.99

Save $25 on the Porter-Cable 7.5 Amp Impact Wrench

You don’t have the time or patience to put up with charging battery packs? We feel you. How about you take a look at this Porter-Cable PCE211 7.5 Amp 1/2-inch impact wrench? It’s on sale during Prime Day for just $54.50. That’s 32% off the rack rate.

The 7.5 Amp motor is heavy-duty for heavy-duty people doing heavy-duty things. You’ve got 450 ft-lbs of torque coming out of this beast along with 2,200 RPM and 2,700 BPM. This wrench features a full variable speed trigger for getting that wrench spinning as fast as you want, and no one else.

Change out sockets quickly with the 1/2-inch hog ring and, like the cordless variety above, the chemical-resistant housing and overmolded gripping will make sure this impact wrench will be around for hundreds of tire changes later. The PCE211 is nimble and quick despite being tethered to a cord.

But hey, you can’t have everything. Well, except for $25 off the price, an amazing tool, and a three-year warranty. Man, you’re needy.

Price: $54.50

