Best Prime Day 3D Printer Deals

There are dozens of great 3D printers for sale on Amazon, but one product stands out as the best Prime Day 3D printer deal: the Dremel Digilab 3D40.

Normally priced at $1,299.00, the 3D40 is currently selling for $839.00, giving you a whopping $460 in savings. $839 might still seem a little steep, but it’s more than worth it for the 3D40. Here’s why:

The Dremel Digilab 3D40 is highly regarded in the 3D printing community because it is easy to learn but not easily outgrown. The printer is near-fully assembled right out of the box and comes with everything you need to start making your first prints, including Dremel’s plant-based PLA filament and several high-quality models that are pre-loaded into the printer’s internal memory. Your first prints will teach you the basics of 3D printing in a way that is safe, fun, and essentially foolproof. You’ll create professional-looking models, seemingly out of thin air, which will create a sense of excitement about whatever projects will come next.

Eventually, you’ll move beyond the pre-loaded prints, and you’ll begin to explore the extensive community formed around Dremel’s free cloud-based modeling software. There you’ll be able to download models created by other users, and you might even begin making your own simple designs. If you stick with it, you’ll get to know the ins and outs of the software and start making your own models from scratch. You can then share your designs on the cloud, get feedback, and maybe even make some friends along the way.

The length of time that passes between your first pre-loaded prints and your first completely original projects might be weeks, months, or even years. What’s great about the 3D40 is that it is just as good on day one as it is on day 400. You might start to feel the device’s limitations eventually, but it will take a while, and the journey to that point will have been a fun one.

The point being: The Digilab 3D40 handles the 3D printing learning curve in a smooth and enjoyable way that many other 3D printers do not. It isn’t a cheap toy for children, but it doesn’t require an engineering degree either. It will meet you where you are and grow with you, which is exactly what you want from an investment of this kind.

The Digilab 3D40 has other great characteristics as well, such as the simple fact that it makes very high-quality prints. Countless reviewers remark how they were pleasantly surprised, or even impressed, by the objects that they were able to create. The 3D40 allows you to come up with a vision for an object and accurately bring it to physical form. That’s what 3D printing is all about, and it’s another reason why the 3D40 is worth your time.

Last but not least, the Dremel Digilab 3D40 is backed by a one-year warranty with unlimited customer support, which provides valuable peace of mind and can be very helpful if you encounter any problems.

All of these factors together make the Dremel Digilab 3D40 one of the best 3D printers on the market—especially at this price.

Other Prime Day 3D Printer Deals

If you couldn’t tell, I really think you should get the 3D40. But I wanted to point out some of other Prime Day options that are worth looking at as well. Here’s a list of some other great Prime Day 3D printer deals for you to consider:

$180 off the Dremel Digilab 3D20 – The 3D40’s younger brother, the Digilab 3D20 is a smaller, more affordable 3D printer that boasts many of the same strengths as the 3D40. The biggest downside of the 3D20 is its small size, which can start to feel limiting more quickly than the larger 3D40.

$70 off the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 – The SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 is a 3D printer that is affordable and makes very high-quality prints but is generally less user-friendly than the offerings from Dremel. That’s not to say that the Ender-3 is overly challenging, but there is some assembly required, and its open design makes it somewhat less child-friendly.

$6.60 off the SEGOAL 3D Pen – The SEGOAL 3D Pen is obviously not the same kind of 3D printer as any of the other products included in this article, but it still prints and is a ton of fun. Anyone who wants to dip their toes into the 3D printing space can’t go wrong with a 3D pen.

