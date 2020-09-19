12 Best Prime Day Deals on Beauty Products

Looking for the best Prime Day beauty deals on products for skin and body care, as well as makeup and more? These specials will have you looking good and feeling terrific about finding your favorite products, or testing out some new things, and doing it at ridiculously low prices.
FOREO has been at the forefront of facial cleansing for the past several years, thanks to their line of excellent silicone facial cleansing brushes that do more than just deep clean your skin. Right now, during Amazon Prime Day deals, the FOREO Luna 2 is on sale for 35 percent off, saving you nearly $60. This silicone brush massages your skin, increasing circulation to make your skin look younger and more vibrant. Silicone bristles are naturally antibacterial, so these brushes are especially effective for those who suffer from acne and regularly fight redness and irritation.
FOREO has a couple of other great beauty deals, with 35 percent off the Luna 2 for Men as well as the Luna Mini 2. On the whole, facial cleansing brushes like these can revive tired skin, add brightness, exfoliate and give you a clearer, healthier complexion.
When you’re looking for a quick way to look younger faster, glycolic acid peels are one of the most popular and effective beauty treatments. With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you’ll save 42 percent on InstaNatural Glycolic Peel that features 30 percent glycolic acid to slough off dead skin cells, minimize pores and wrinkles and reduce breakouts and acne.
This formula also contains skin brightening vitamin C which also delivers enormous antioxidant fighting power to target free radical damage that causes premature aging. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it also helps to hold moisture in your skin, making it appear plumper, firmer and more youthful. If you’re a fan of exfoliation, peeling pads are another awesome option for dramatically improving the texture and tone of your skin.
Give your skin the best chance at healing by giving it a deep drink of moisture before bed. You can also save 26 percent on InstaNatural Collagen Night Cream or for severely dry skin, save 27 percent on InstaNatural Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which you can use in combination with moisturizer.
If you’re sick and tired of wimpy looking eyebrows and you long for those dramatic, thick dark camera ready brows, Wonderbrow brow gel is your one-step quick fix. If you’ve been waiting to buy it until now, you’ll save 40 percent with this Amazon Prime Day deal. You can define, thicken and fill in your brows with color that lasts up to three full days! This brow gel is infused with tiny hairlike fibers to give your brows natural looking body and beauty. Pick any one of five colors to amp up the look of your eyes in a hurry.
WUNDER2 has a couple of other solid beauty deals with up to 40 percent off essential, metallic and glitter Super Stay Liners in 21 colors, as well as Perfect Selfie HD Photo Finishing Powder.
If you’re looking for a cleansing solution that’s gentle enough to use on babies, but powerful enough to take up eye makeup without irritation, Mustela No Rinse Micellar Cleansing Water could be your go to beauty solution. This 98 percent natural formula has tiny micelles that attract and remove oil, dirt, and makeup while leaving your skin smooth and soft as a baby’s behind. Micellar water is especially great for those with super sensitive skin as it doesn’t use harsh chemicals and cleansers. At 40 percent off for Amazon Prime day, it’s a great time to try it out on your skin.
Mustela is also offering 40 percent off their Gentle Cleansing Gel, a 90 percent natural tear-free formula that’s perfect for keeping your baby’s skin soft and soothed.
A bright, white smile is the quickest way to look beautiful, and this Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+ electric toothbrush will get you there in two speedy brushes a day. With six different settings to address your specific oral hygiene needs, it removes plaque seven times more effectively than manually brushing. With that kind of efficiency, you’ll save money at the dentist’s office and right now with Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, you’ll save money on the front end too. Get this for 45 percent off right now.
The two-minute timer acts as a reminder to brush for the recommended amount of time, and the quadpacer cues you to move to different areas of your mouth. Depending on how sensitive your gums might be, you can set the intensity to low, medium or high. This rechargeable toothbrush also improves gum health within two weeks. It includes a charging port and convenient travel case in the kit.
If you want an upgrade to an even more efficient rechargeable toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum is also on sale for 45 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. It features both a clean and a whitening mode, along with three speeds.
If you’ve been seriously considering an at home laser hair removal device, now is the time to spring into action because the Braun Silk-expert 5 doesn’t go on sale very often. Right now, with plenty of time left for summer use, you can get it with this Prime Day beauty deal at 30 percent off the normal price.
This device uses implused light to target hair follices and disable them from producing hair, making permanent hair removal a real possibility. Within four weeks you’ll see a noticeable difference and with continued use, you’ll get long term results. This IPL device is especially great because it automatically senses skin tone and hair color to give you the most thorough results possible.
Don’t you love it when you can splurge on something luxurious and get it for what seems like a bargain price? This L’Occitane gift set is the perfect present for you or anyone you love, and right now it’s a steal of a deal at 35 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. This set includes L’Occitane’s super popular 20 percent shea butter hand cream, along with eight travel-sized products from foot cream to shower gel and cleansing foam, to a small size of their Immortelle Divine eye cream. Keep in mind, this is an exclusive offer for Amazon Prime members.
If you’ve been longing for luscious lashes, but you keep buying that same old drugstore mascara, it’s finally time to splurge on yourself because you can get stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara for 30 percent off during Amazon Prime Day if you’re a Prime member. With a single coat, you’ll get huge curl and lift, thanks to a combination of soft waxes that deliver tons of volume too.
To maximize your lash look, consider a mascara primer before you coat your lashes. Primers not only maximize curl, they help to set your mascara for the day and eliminate flaking and smudges. You will also find a 30 percent off deal onstila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.
We know how it goes. Not everyone is a fan of dental floss, especially because it tends to shred inside tight teeth, and it hurts the gums of people who don’t use it regularly. That’s why the Waterpik Water Flosserhttps://amzn.to/2ljqvEU is an ideal way to clean between teeth and underneath the gums without hurting delicate tissues.
This nifty device removes 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas, and helps to strengthen gum tissues with regular use. It’s ideal for kids and adults with braces as it effectively cleans all those hard to reach areas that are impossible to floss. It comes with seven different tips to target different needs and it will give you brighter teeth and healthier gums on day one. Get it right now for 56 percent off the regular price with this killer Prime Day deal.
Teeth whitening is easier than ever with ten different settings and a timer/pacer, so you can get a custom floss every time.
If you love makeup that actually makes your skin better, younger and smoother, you’ll love this face primer from jane iredale. Not only does it help your foundation glide on smoothly, it actually contains ingredients to keep your skin hydrated. It definitely ranks as one of our fave primers for dry skin. Grapefruit extract helps to improve your skin’s luminosity, while green tea extract delivers a dose of antioxidant power to fight free radical damage.
This primer will keep your makeup in place, without feeling greasy or gooey. Instead, it leaves your skin looking hydrated and glowing. One of the exclusive beauty deals for Amazon Prime members, you can save 30 percent on this product during Prime Day.
If you’re interested in hair removal, Braun has lots of great options, but if you want results that last longer than a day or two, we’d recommend an epilator like this one. This device does lots of things besides epilation. It comes with seven extras including a body and face trimmer for sensitive areas like your pits and bikini line. It also has several caps to make the process more comfortable, as epilators, in general, hurt a bit more than shaving.
This epilator actually removes hair four times shorter than if you’d used a wax treatment, and because it offers wet/dry technology, you can use it in the shower when your hair is softer and easier to remove. A pivoting head makes hair removal on your knees and underarms more efficient as well. Get this epilator for 33 percent off right now during Amazon Prime Day.
Do you know someone who’s super picky about their skin or has issues using beauty products that aren’t natural? Now is the time to stock up on this lovely Burt’s Bees six piece gift set to give for special occasions or to save for gifting at Christmas. With this Prime Day deal, you’ll get it at a 46 percent discount too.
This uber-pampering gift set includes Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, and Coconut Foot Cream, all packaged up in the cutest reusable gift tin.