Prime Day Bedding Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillowcases & More

Save big with Prime Day bedding deals on sheets, pillowcases, pillows, blankets, comforters, and duvet sets. It’s a great way to get your holiday shopping done early and make sure you’re set up with cozy better for the winters to come.
Right now you can pick up select Madison Park bedding sets at a huge discount. The best deal is this Madison Park Signature Chateau King Size Nine-Piece Duvet Set which is currently 70% off at 277.57 down from $922.05 for a savings of $644.80. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price that this bedding set has ever been on Amazon. The set includes the faux linen duvet, insert, three pillow shams, and three decorative pillows.
If you’re looking to spend a little less, check out their Seven-Piece Palmer Comforter Set which is currently 52% off at $80.99 down from $168.99 or their Six-Piece Lightweight Coverlet Set at $82.85 down from $142.99.
Right now these Kotton Culture 100% Egyptian Cotton Duvet Covers are up to 65% off. For the next few hours, they’re only $$38.40 and according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, the lowest price this duvet set had been offered before now was $58 so this is the best price they’ve ever been.
The duvet cover is ultra-soft 600-thread count 100% cotton with a zipper closure and corner tie-downs to keep the duvet in place. The King/California King Duvet Cover and Queen/Full Duvet Cover are part of this Prime Day sale.
For Prime Day, Lush Decor bedding is up to 65% off on Amazon so you can find comforter and quilt sets for adults and children in stylish patterns and colors. According to an Amazon price tracker, select comforter sets have never been offered at a price lower than these.
One of the best deals is 67% off this King-Sized Reversible Striped Quilt Set with 100% cotton blanket and two reversible pillow shams. That’s a savings of $147.82. One side is a bohemian, multi-color design and the other is a more reserved black and white pattern. It’s also available as a Queen/Full Set which is 67% off as well.
For a slightly more refined look check out the Lush Decor Ravello Comforter Sets which are up to $209 off for Prime Day. Most sets are between 58 and 65% off for huge savings. The thick pintuck comforter has a plush feel and comes with the comforter, two pillow sham, and two matching accent pillows. It comes in 13 different colors and in sizes twin through king.
The little one in your life will love this Pixie Fox Quilt Set which comes with a reversible quilt. reversible pillow sham, and decorative fox pillow that matches the adorable fox on the pattern. For Prime Day this set is 67% off for a savings of $120.
For a classic, simple look, check out the Lush Ava Diamond Quilt which is up to 72% off depending on color and size.
Right now you can save up to 68% on select Chic Home Bedding sets including $141 off the 10-Piece Zarah Comforter Set. It comes with a comforter, two shams, one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases, and three decorative pillows in three different shapes. The set is available in three different colors.
The Six-Piece Halbert Comforter Set looks like it’s fit for royalty and is currently 64% off for a savings of over $188. The set includes the comforter, two pillow shams, one bed skirt, and two decorative pillows. The 10-Piece Hannah Comforter Set is up to 68% off and comes in eight different colors.
Select Ink & Ivy comforter sets are up to 63% off. One of the best deals is this King-Sized Sutton Comforter Set which is 65% off the original $369.65 bringing the set down to $130.72 for a savings of $238..93.
Their Alpine Comforter Set is 67% off for a savings of $193 and the Queen-Sized Imani Comforter Set is 63% off, saving you $194.