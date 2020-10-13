Prime Day Bedding Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillowcases & More

Prime Day Bedding Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillowcases & More

Save big with Prime Day bedding deals on sheets, pillowcases, pillows, blankets, comforters, and duvet sets. It’s a great way to get your holiday shopping done early and make sure you’re set up with cozy better for the winters to come.

What is Prime Day?

For Prime Members, Prime Day is a sales event taking place on October the 13th and 14th of 2020 that lives up to the legendary prices of Cyber Monday.

But these prices are exclusively open to Amazon Prime members so if you don't have Amazon Prime you won't be able to take advantage of these sales.   

If you aren't already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial today and take part in Prime Day as well as enjoy fast free shipping and all the exclusive shows and movies on Amazon Video.

Get your holiday shopping for cute bedding sets done early.

The unique events of 2020 have lead to delivery delays in response to an increase in packages throughout the year. One mail handler told the Wall Street Journal that the Post Office has already been operating at volumes that are more typical of the holidays back in June so you just know it's only going to get worse as the holidays actually swing into gear.

Prime Day is a great way to get your holiday shopping done and beat the rush on the post office. This year, skip worrying about if your packages will arrive in time for Christmas and save money at the same time.

It's 2020 and we deserve to feel cozy. 

More than any year before, it's time to embrace the concept of hyyge, a Danish word that roughly translates to "cozy." It's the Danish and Scandinavian concept of surviving long, cold, and isolating winters by taking pleasure in the little things like sitting by a warm fire, and snuggling up in warm blankets. 

