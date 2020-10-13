5 Best Prime Day Bike Deals: Save Up to $450

Score the Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Bike Computer for 50 percent off with this huge Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Cyclists appreciate the Garmin Edge 1030 for its large 3.5-inch screen, which is full color. Comprehensive navigation shows you the best routes, whether you’re looking for new road or trail rides. Turn-by-turn navigation ensures you’ll never get lost. Riding with a group? Use the rider-to-rider feature to stay in touch. Other perks include pre-loaded Strava segments and an average battery life of 20 hours per charge.