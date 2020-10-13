5 Best Prime Day Bike Deals: Save Up to $450

The biggest indoor and outdoor bike deals of the year have arrived. This year’s Prime Day deals cover everything from spin bikes to stationary bikes, outdoor bikes, bike trainers, helmets and other accessories.Shop Prime Day Deals Now
Score the Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Bike Computer for 50 percent off with this huge Prime Day deal. This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Cyclists appreciate the Garmin Edge 1030 for its large 3.5-inch screen, which is full color. Comprehensive navigation shows you the best routes, whether you’re looking for new road or trail rides. Turn-by-turn navigation ensures you’ll never get lost. Riding with a group? Use the rider-to-rider feature to stay in touch. Other perks include pre-loaded Strava segments and an average battery life of 20 hours per charge.
Score $140 off this indoor cycling bike. Highlights include a smooth and quiet belt-drive system and an LCD monitor that tracks essentials such as speed, distance, time, calories burned and more. The seat can also be adjusted to fit various rider heights.
Save $450, or 45 percent off, the Nautilus R616 Recumbent Bike with this Prime Day deal. The bike features Bluetooth connectivity, so you can set goals and track your progress. The 25 available resistance levels are sure to challenge all fitness levels. You can also keep boredom at bay with 29 customizable workout programs.
The price of the Garmin Edge 130 has been reduced by 50 percent this Prime Day. If this sounds like a big deal, that’s because it’s by far the lowest price we’ve seen yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
If you’re not a fan of bulky bike computers, the compact Garmin Edge 130 is a safe choice. The 1.8-inch display is large enough to easily read without causing a distraction. This GPS bike computer also stands out for its user-friendly and rugged design. Connect it to your smartphone to take advantage of features such as live tracking, weather alerts, smart notifications and more.
Score the Garmin Varia tail light for 40 percent off this Prime Day. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this product this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
There’s no shortage of bright bike lights on the market, but the Garmin Varia is unique in that it provides visual and audio alerts when a vehicle is approaching your bike from behind. This slim bike light is easy to install on just about any bike, including racing, commuter, touring and road styles. The battery life is a respectable six hours in solid or night flash mode and 15 hours in flashing mode. You can use the Varia with your favorite Garmin bike computers, including the Edge 1030 and Edge 130 GPS bike computers, both of which are also on sale.