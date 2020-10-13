5 Best Prime Day Bike Deals: Save Up to $450

5 Best Prime Day Bike Deals: Save Up to $450

The biggest indoor and outdoor bike deals of the year have arrived. This year’s Prime Day deals cover everything from spin bikes to stationary bikes, outdoor bikes, bike trainers, helmets and other accessories.

Which Are the Best Prime Day Deals for Cyclists?

You've landed on this page because you're looking for the best Prime Day deals for cyclists. We've rounded up this year's biggest deals on indoor and outdoor bikes as well as accessories such as helmets, lights and more. 

If this is your first time shopping on Prime Day, it's important to know that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these great deals. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this year's Prime Day deals.


What Is the Best Exercise Bike for Home Use?

Home spin bikes represent just one type of exercise bike for home use. Other popular options include stationary bikes and recumbent bikes. Spin bikes are built for riding in and out of the saddle, while stationary and recumbent bikes emphasize in-seat riding. 

Want more choices? Browse our best indoor cycling bikes and best exercise bikes for a larger selection.


How Do I Choose a Spin Bike for My Home?

The best spin bikes for home use range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. The highest-end bikes, like Peloton and NordicTrack generally include a large tablet display featuring specific classes and instructors. You often won't find this feature on a lower-end bike, but several models have a media holder so that you can watch classes on your smartphone or tablet.

Most spin bikes have some sort of display that shows essential stats as you ride. Even the most basic bikes often show your speed, cadence, odometer and more. Some bikes even monitor your heart rate or will work with a separate heart rate monitor.

Spin workouts often involve sitting and standing, so you'll want to go with a bike that fits properly and is fully adjustable. This is also key if you're purchasing a bike for the entire family.

