10 Best Prime Day Book Deals

1. 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for 99 Cents

A month of Kindle unlimited is usually $9.99, so three months would normally set you back $29.97. But for Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price of a Kindle Unlimited subcription by over 90 percent. You pay just 99 cents, and get three months of access. Kindle Unlimited users get access to over a million free ebooks, plus lots of magazines and books wit Audible narration.

Kindle Unlimited does not require a Kindle device. If you don’t have a Kindle, you can still view ebooks on the Kindle app on your phone or tablet.

The only drawback? Current Kindle Unlimited subscriptions aren’t available to be extended using this promo. However, if you’re new to the service, this is a great deal for anyone who loves to read. If you grab this deal, make sure to actually redeem your subscription before 11:59 p.m. (PST), July 31, 2018.

Price: $0.99

2. $5 Off $20 Print Book Purchases With Code PRIMEBOOKS18

Prefer paper books to ebooks? Amazon is offering shoppers $5 off any purchase of $20 or more on print books this Prime Day.

Simply add the print books of your choice to your cart, and then use promo code “PRIMEBOOKS18” at checkout. If you have been craving Prime Day book deals on paperbacks and hard covers, this little discount is definitely a deal you should have on your radar.

3. $2.99 FreeTime Unlimited Family Plans

Have kids who love to read? Instead of buying books individually, save with a FreeTime Unlimited family plan. Usually, a year of FreeTime Unlimited would set you back $83, but Amazon has cut the price for a limited time. Now, a three-month membership is just $2.99.

FreeTime is Amazon’s program for kid’s entertainment. It includes unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, as well as movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games. These plans are great for parents who want to control what their kids view. Within FreeTime, parents can monitor how much time kids are spending looking at screens. They can also set educational goals, and set guidelines so kids only see age-appropriate content.

Price: $2.99 for three months

4. Up to 50 Percent Off Select Children’s Books for Prime Members

For a limited time, get up to 50 percent off select children’s books. This Prime Day promotion includes discounts on kid-friendly titles like George the Hero Hound and Goodnight, Little Monster. If you were looking for Prime Day book deals for the kids, this is the best deal for you.

5. 66 Percent Off 3 Months of Audible

It can be hard to find the time and sit down to read a book, which is why more people are opting for Audible memberships. Audible audio books can be enjoyed on your commute, or while exercising at the gym. For Prime Day only, you can get three months of Audible for almost 70 percent off.

Price: Three months for just $4.95/month (regularly $14.95/month)

