CLMBR Prime Day Deal: Save $1,299 Off Vertical Climber

Get This Deal Here

It’s no secret that home fitness equipment can be expensive, especially if you’re motivated by energetic instructors, live and on-demand classes, and the latest features. That’s why this deal is so significant. Right now, Amazon Prime members can score the original CLMBR for $1,299 off. That drops the price down to $1,499 – the lowest we’ve seen so far this year.

You can also grab the CLMBR 02 for $500 off with this Prime Day pre-sale special.

Shop More Prime Day Fitness Deals Here.

CLMBR isn’t like most vertical climbers at your local gym. It’s an interactive workout experience centered around a large 21.5″ HD touchscreen display. A selection of on-demand, instructor-led classes is at your fingertips, so you can get in great shape and avoid feeling bored during solo workouts. This low-impact machine is also easy on the joints and hips, so you can sweat for longer.

We’ll cover the basics here, but check out our full CLMBR review for more details.

Is CLMBR Right for Me?

CLMBR faces stiff competition from lots of other smart exercise equipment. It’s an engaging full-body workout that targets your arms, legs and core. You’re moving up and down, as opposed to forward as you do on a treadmill or spin bike, which is great for targeting large and small muscle groups.

But where it really shines is its Peloton-like virtual platform, which elevates home workouts to a new level. Instead of staring at the wall or out the window, your mind and body are actively engaged as you burn tons of calories. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re motivated by challenges or live classes, or prefer to go at your own pace.

Do I Need a Membership to Use CLMBR?

CLMBR VS. CLMBR 02: Which Option Is Right for Me?

You don’t have to be a member to use the machine, but as is the case with Peloton and other interactive cardio equipment, it’s worth the monthly splurge if you want the full experience. If money is a concern, you can opt for the free Base membership that lets you do open climbs. To get the on-demand classes, all current features and more, consider the Premium membership for $39.99. A compromise could be the Metrics+ for $9.99 a month. It includes basic challenges, shared memberships, achievements and more.

One of the improvements on the latest model is CLMBR Vision. It lets you access live and dynamic coaching and receive feedback during classes.

The next-gen CLMBR 02 also has tougher resistance to improve your fitness. There’s also a redesigned touchscreen display with a thinner profile and crisp graphics along with improved sound quality to better hear your instructors and music. Assembly is easier, so you can start exercising that much faster. The pedals and handles also feature adjustments that make getting on and off the machine even simpler.

CLMBR Vs VersaClimber: Which Is Better?

CLMBR Vs Bowflex Max Trainer: What’s the Difference?

With CLMBR, you’re getting one machine with various benefits. VersaclimberThere’s also a significant price difference between these two connected climbers, starting with the cost. You’ll potentially pay quite a bit more for Versaclimber. If you want a fully immersive workout experience, CLMBR has a premium display and classes, while Versaclimber has a basic screen.

Both machines offer on-demand classes and low-impact movements that won’t stress your joints or back. They’re great for gentle but challenging workouts that target most major muscle groups to help you get strong and fit.

However, CLMBR places more of an emphasis on using your arms and upper body. You’re mimicking climbing outdoors, which requires quite a bit of upper body strength. With the Bowflex Max Trainer 16, you’re pushing and pulling the handles in a similar movement to running.

Are There Any Other Prime Day 2022 Fitness Deals?

Want more great deals like this one? We’ve got you covered. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the best and freshest deals.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.