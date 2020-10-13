Best Prime Day Coffee Maker Deals

Cuisinart is having a huge sale right now on their coffee brewers including this Cuisinart CHW-14 Coffee Plus which is 45% off at $129.69 down from $235 for a savings of $105.31. This multi-tasking brewer can brew up to 10 cups of coffee as well as dispense hot water for tea or hot cocoa. It’s also fully programmable with large water reservoirs and an indicator when the reservoirs are getting low.

Right now you can save $85 on the Cuisinart SS-5P1 Single Serve Coffemaker. Right now it’s on sale for $99.99 down from its original price of $185. It’s K-Cup compatible as well as Cuisinart’s Reusable Filter Pod so you can brew with loose coffee grounds. Its large water reservoir means you aren’t constantly refilling and it can brew three sizes of cup from small mugs to large travel mugs.

The Cuisinart Perfect Temp Brewer is on sale for 46% off for a savings of over $85. It’s a 14-cup brewer that’s programmable and has an adjustable brewing temperature so you can choose between a regular or bold brew.