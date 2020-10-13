Best Prime Day Coffee Maker Deals

If you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals of 2020, we’ve done all the searching for you. We’ll be up at all hours to ensure you can jump on the latest deals as they go live. Remember, products can and will sell out so hop on these prices while you can. Don’t forget to also check out these Prime Day Kitchen Deals.
Cuisinart is having a huge sale right now on their coffee brewers including this Cuisinart CHW-14 Coffee Plus which is 45% off at $129.69 down from $235 for a savings of $105.31. This multi-tasking brewer can brew up to 10 cups of coffee as well as dispense hot water for tea or hot cocoa. It’s also fully programmable with large water reservoirs and an indicator when the reservoirs are getting low.
Right now you can save $85 on the Cuisinart SS-5P1 Single Serve Coffemaker. Right now it’s on sale for $99.99 down from its original price of $185. It’s K-Cup compatible as well as Cuisinart’s Reusable Filter Pod so you can brew with loose coffee grounds. Its large water reservoir means you aren’t constantly refilling and it can brew three sizes of cup from small mugs to large travel mugs.
The Cuisinart Perfect Temp Brewer is on sale for 46% off for a savings of over $85. It’s a 14-cup brewer that’s programmable and has an adjustable brewing temperature so you can choose between a regular or bold brew.
Right now you can save up to $75 on select Programmable Coffee Makers by Hamilton Beach.
The Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer is 56% off at $59.99 down from $134.99 for a savings of $75. This neat coffee machine has two ways to brew: a traditional eight-cup carafe and a single-serving option. Whichever way you choose to brew, you use the same permanent filter (which also serves as a measuring scoop) so you’re using loose grounds to brew your single serving, not expensive pods that create extra waste.
The Hamilton Beach FrontFill 12-Cup Deluxe Coffee Maker is 40% off at $29.99 down from $49.99. It has a swing-out filter and water reservoir making it easier to fill your machine with water and grounds for those who have low-hanging cabinets and difficulty with traditional back-loading machines. It has a 12-cup capacity, is programmable, and you can choose between regular or bold brewing strength options.
Right now you can save up to 53% off select Bodum Pour Over Coffee Brewers.
This 17-ounce brewer is only $14.99 down from $32. It has a heat-resistant cork band and comes with a stainless steel filter that can be reused indefinitely. Steel filters don’t trap your coffee like disposable paper filters. The glass is handblown and is dishwasher safe.
Their 34-Ounce Brewer is 36% off and is big enough to brew eight cups of coffee. It also has a stylish cork band, is made of handblown glass, and is dishwasher safe.
French presses are one of the best ways to brew a luscious, luxurious cup of coffee right at home, and right now you can pick up a BonJour Monet Three-Cup French Press for 53% off. Normally $40, this French press is currently $18.93 for a savings of $21.07. I love it when the amount of money off is more than you pay.
Their eight-cup version is 28% off and their 12-cup version is 20% off.
Chefman is having sales across lots of their kitchen appliances on Prime Day including their Electric Burr Mill Coffee Grinder and Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Pod Brewer.
According to an Amazon price tracker, this will be the lowest price the Burr Mill Coffee Grinder has been since May. The Mill has 17 grind level settings, a 2.8-ounce capacity, and the burr design won’t overheat your beans and affect their flavor.
The InstaCoffee is a highly-rated and highly compact machine that is compatible with K-cups and can also brew from grounds or loose tea leaves. Its one-touch operation means you don’t have to mess around with a complicated machine before having your morning coffee.
Save $21.66 on the Stansport 9-Cup Percolator Coffee Pot which is currently 42% off. It has a great vintage feel to it and is made of long-lasting stainless steel.
Percolators are tried and tested. They don’t need filters and this one is dishwasher-safe.