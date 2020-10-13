Best Prime Day Coffee Maker Deals

Best Prime Day Coffee Maker Deals

  Updated

If you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals of 2020, we’ve done all the searching for you. We’ll be up at all hours to ensure you can jump on the latest deals as they go live. Remember, products can and will sell out so hop on these prices while you can. Don’t forget to also check out these Prime Day Kitchen Deals.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is basically the Black Friday of October for Prime Members. It's normally held in July but everything's a little different in 2020. 

It's exclusive to people who have Amazon Prime so if you don't already have Amazon Prime you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. With a Prime trial, you'll get access to Prime Day prices as well as free shipping, faster shipping, and Prime Video.

Why it's important to care about your machine.

For some, it's a brown powder you drip water through but others live and breathe coffee and when it's done wrong, we can tell. And it's not just the caffeine boost. They used to say coffee was bad for you but both Harvard Medical School and Mayo Clinic report that coffee has shown it may reduce your risk of Parkinson's, heart attack, stroke, type II diabetes, and even some cancers. 

What is the best cheap coffee maker?

We'll get into that, but it's Prime Day so lots of coffee machines that were maybe out of your reach last week are in your budget now. 

I get that you can't always spring for the high-end machine with all the bells and whistles. Getting the cheapest of the cheapest, and I've done it, will only get you a maker that will last maybe a year.

The best thing to do is narrow down the features that you need so you can rule out more expensive models that have features that aren't as important to you. 

For example, if it's important that the machine can be programmed to turn on in the morning, Mr. Coffee makes cheap programmable coffee machines that are simple but last. 

What's the best coffee maker on Amazon for me?

Everyone's going to have a different best because we have different needs. I like a manual espresso machine with a steam arm because I like to do it myself. Many folks what that done automatically for them and there are machines that do it. It's just a matter of finding the set of features you want in a brand you can trust.

