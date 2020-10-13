Prime Day: 11 Hottest Deals on Gifts for Your Kids

Now that this year’s Prime Day is running from October 13th to 14th, the occasion finally feels like a holiday shopping event. This year’s hottest toys are available at a tantalizing discount and ahead of Black Friday, making 2020 the year for getting your holiday shopping done truly early. Read on below to see what you’ll be able to check off your list from this year’s Prime Deals for kids.
If you have been looking for something to spice up your child’s homeschooling or independent learning, then considering snagging some of these educational STEM toys while they are discounted for Prime Day. My personal favorite toy deal is the Nat-Geo Wooden Construction Model Kit but you can browse all Prime Day STEM toy deals here.
You can save big on Funko Pop collectible figurines this Prime Day, with certain sets being discounted by up to 60 percent. My personal favorite is this Cara Dune Funko from The Mandalorian, but I get that there are maybe ten people left on Earth who haven’t fallen in love with that show. If Star Wars isn’t their thing, you can browse more Funko Pop deals on our roundup of the Best Funko Pop Deals for Prime Day.
If your household still enjoys the classic titles of yesterday’s gaming consoles, then the Marseille’s mClassic Graphics Enhancer is a great way to breathe new life into dated visual content. This inline device has built-in image sharpening, color correction, anti-aliasing and dot-crawl Elimination all in real-time. This allows you to upscale sub-720p content to HD visuals. This is a game-changer on retro consoles but it even still enhances modern consoles such as the Switch and the PS4. It is also available for 15 percent off MSRP for a limited time.
NOTE: This deal has ended but it may go back on sale at another point during Prime Day.
Depending on how old yours kids are, they may already be asking for their own piece of tech this holiday season. And while gifting your child an expensive electronic device can be stressful, it is much less of a big deal when the Fire 7 Kids Edition is available for 40 percent off MSRP. Not only is this tablet reasonably priced but it is also ultra-tough and backed by a 2-year worry-free guarantee. But this deal won’t last long so snag one soon if you are interested.
Minecraft lovers, rejoice. Several Minecraft-themed toys are on sale through Prime Day, which makes it easy to bring creative play and an adventuring spirit into real life. This Minecraft Light-Up Adventure Sword is a personal favorite, as it has built-in sound effects to really immerse your kids in their play.
Arts and crafts are the perfect indoor activities for the coming winter days, which is great news for parents who are eager to get their Christmas shopping done extra early this year. Several arts and crafts brands are offering deals up to 30 percent off throughout Prime Day, opening the door for a wide variety of budget-friendly activities. The deal to really look out for is this Crayola 240 Crayon Tub, which is 20 percent off and is pretty much going to last your child’s whole lifetime.
Are you ready kids? Spongebob Imaginext figures are massively discounted this Prime Day alongside other Fischer-Price toys as well. This 6-pack of figures is an Amazon Prime exclusive that includes SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, and Plankton, all of which have movable arms and legs.
There are quite a few kid-friendly games on sale for the Nintendo Switch. If they own a Switch console and haven’t already played Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, then now is a great time to introduce them to this charming expansion of the Pokemon franchise. The game is 26 percent off MSRP right now, which is a great deal for this fun of a game. This is a more kid-friendly version of the series than the main game but it is fun for Pokemon enthusiasts of all ages.
Exploding Kittens is one of the hottest new all-ages card games around and through Prime Day it is discounted by 35 percent for all Prime Day members (while supplies last). The game is easy to learn and challenging to master, making it a great game for the whole family. It takes 2 to 5 players and you can complete your first game in under 15 minutes.
Kids ages 3 and up can use this 38-Piece Toy Medical Kit from NextX for vocational play or education about what to expect from future trips to the doctor. Right now it is available for 52 percent off its MSRP, which according to price checker site CamelCamelCamel, is quite close to the all-time lowest price for this toy. The deal is only valid through 11:59pm on October 14th, though, so act fast if you are interested.
Hotwheels cars have to be some of the coolest toys of all time. If your kid has an interest in these miniature car toys then they will flip out for this Hot Wheels Spin Storm Track Set. You will too when you see that it is 30 percent off MSRP too. It launches cars through loops and jumps at high speeds to create for one high-octane playset.