17 Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

Score 51% off the Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker, which is equally functional and stylish. This health tracker tracks your activities throughout the day, including distance covered, steps and calories burned. At night, the tracker monitors your sleep patterns. The tracker is water-resistant. A coin cell battery provides up to six months of tracking, so you don’t have to worry about recharging every few days. This tracker is compatible with iOS and Android devices.