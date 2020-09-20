17 Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

Give your current fitness routine a boost, or snag one of the year’s hottest items for that fitness fanatic in your life with these Prime Day fitness deals. Scroll down to see big savings on your favorite workout gear, cardio machines and more.
If you’ve been waiting for a deal on an electric bike, now’s your chance to save big. The Schwinn Monroe Single-Speed Electric Bike is discounted by $500. This e-bike comes fully loaded with a 250-watt pedal-assist motor, a vibrant LED display and a thumb pad controller. Tektro mechanical disc brakes provide dependable stopping power when you need it. You’ll find small, medium and large frames.
Score 51% off the Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker, which is equally functional and stylish. This health tracker tracks your activities throughout the day, including distance covered, steps and calories burned. At night, the tracker monitors your sleep patterns. The tracker is water-resistant. A coin cell battery provides up to six months of tracking, so you don’t have to worry about recharging every few days. This tracker is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Enjoy 20% off the CycleOps Fluid2 Indoor Trainer. This popular bike trainer makes indoor workouts more manageable with its road-like feel. The trainer features quiet and consistent fluid resistance to help you get the most out of your workouts without disturbing others. This trainer works with popular online training apps such as Zwift and Rouvy. The trainer fits bikes with 26, 27 and 29-inch wheel sizes, and tires up to 2.0 inches.
Score 26% off the Garmin vívoactive 3 with this Prime Day deal. The watch includes built-in GPS, so you can track your distance, pace and location as you go. You can use this smartwatch for running, cycling, cardio and strength training. The watch comes with 15 preloaded apps, such as swimming, running, yoga and more.
Score $800 off the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 Cardio Machine, which offers 11 different workout programs along with 20 different resistance levels. For even more features, sync the trainer with the accompanying app to set and monitor your fitness goals.
Enjoy 30% off the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller with this Prime Day deal. This compact foam roller is popular for its compact size. At just 13 inches, you can easily bring it with you to the gym, office or other places. A multi-density exterior and hollow core ensures durability over time. You’ll have access to a free online instruction video for tips from several experts.
Score 20% off the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells and Series 3.1 Bench Bundle with this Prime Day deal. The dumbbells come as a pair. This bundle deal includes the 3.1 bench, which can be adjusted to four positions to best suit your needs. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from five to 52.5 pounds.
Snag the popular 321 STRONG Foam Roller for 51% off. The roller features a medium density construction that’s helpful for deep tissue massages and myofascial trigger point release. Despite its lightweight construction, the roller has a solid core for maximum stability. Several color options are available.
Score up to 50% off your favorite Garmin devices for outdoor adventures. If you’re looking for fitness technology, you’ll find plenty of wearable devices. For example, you can get $100 off the Garmin vívoactive 3 or up your game with $200 off the Garmin fēnix 5s multisport GPS smartwatch.
Check out more great deals on Garmin wearables and GPS devices.
Score big savings of up to 38 percent off your favorite bike racks from Allen Sports, including the Allen Sports Ultra Compact Trunk Mounted Bike Rack. Options range from compact folding racks for carrying one bike to multi-bike racks for outings with friends and family. Check out the best Prime Day deals on Allen Sports bike racks.
Score 20% off one of the year’s hottest fitness trackers with this Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deal. The Fitbit Charge 3 comes with all the essentials and more, including improved calorie burn measurements, 24/7 heart rate tracking and a choice between 15 popular exercise modes. The tracker gets up to seven days of use per charge. It’s also waterproof and can be worn swimming.
Score up to 40 percent off your favorite Under Armour apparel, including goodies such as this Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt, which you can currently snag for 43 percent off. From compression shorts to athletic tops to sports bras and more, don’t miss these hefty Prime Day savings on your favorite athletic gear and essentials.
Get $43 off the men’s Schwinn High Timber Mountain Bike. This bike is ideal for beginners and those looking for an affordable entry-level mountain bike to hit the local trails. The bike comes in an array of sizes and colors. Highlights include Shimano twist shifters and a 21-speed rear derailleur, so you don’t have to hunt around for the right gear. All-terrain tires provide plenty of grip as you head off-road.
From water bottles to jackets to inserts and more, don’t miss big savings on your favorite fitness and outdoor brands. Be prepared for your next adventure with the right gear. Check out savings of up to 40 percent off various outdoor essentials from top brands such as CamelBak, Columbia and Marmot.
Save nearly $60 on this combination smartwatch. Built-in GPS allows you to record pace, distance and elevation. There’s also heart rate tracking and sleep tracking. This fitness watch is water resistant up to 50 meters. In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 25 days per charge, depending on usage.
If you’re in the market for a new bike, scooter or electric scooter, you can save big on select items. This deal includes savings for adults and kids. For example, you can score nearly $500 off the sixthreezero Around the Block Women’s Cruiser Bike or grab the Schwinn Elm Girl’s Bike for $45 off.
Browse the entire selection of bikes, scooters and e-scooters here.
Score over $40 off the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Sports Headphones with this Prime Day deal. The headphones are fully sweatproof, so you don’t have to worry about wrecking them when you work out. They also last up to eight hours per charge, which is enough to get you through most workouts. The headphones come in several colors and feature a secure, universal fit.