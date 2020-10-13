3 Best Prime Day Fitness Tracker Deals: Save Up to $239

Save up to $239 on your favorite fitness trackers from Fitibt, Garmin and more with these huge Prime Day deals. Not a Prime member? Join now to take advantage of this great deal and many others this Prime Day.

What Is the Best Inexpensive Fitness Tracker?

This year's Prime Day deals include loads of discounts on inexpensive fitness trackers. The best inexpensive fitness tracker typically comes down to personal preference, from available colors to must-have features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smart notifications and more.


What Is the Best Alternative to Fitbit?

Fitbit has a variety of fitness trackers on the market, from entry-level models to pricier ones that are loaded with features. The best Fitbit alternatives are generally watches that share many of the same features but come with a more affordable price tag.


Are Cheap Fitness Trackers Any Good?

There are plenty of cheap fitness trackers on sale that are quite good. As you're shopping around, it helps to pay attention to user reviews. In some cases, issues such as a frustrating setup, connectivity problems or subpar battery life can make one brand (or model) more appealing than the next.

