3 Best Prime Day Fitness Tracker Deals: Save Up to $239

A price drop of 29 percent brings the Fitbit Versa 2 down to its lowest price yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The Fitbit Versa 2 sets itself apart from the rest of the family with the fact that it has built-in Alexa, so you can set timers, create reminders, control compatible smart home devices and more all from your wrist. The Versa 2 also offers on-screen workouts along with pace and distance with your phone’s GPS. You can store and play up to 300 songs directly from your wrist as well as use the watch to make payments directly from your wrist with Fitbit Pay. This Fitbit is swimproof.

As you go about your daily routine, the Versa 2 will keep close tabs on your daily steps and activities as well as calories burned and floors climbed. The watch continues to workout throughout the night, recording your sleep stages and even delivering a sleep score. This Fitbit automatically recognizes when you’ve started working out and will begin recording. It also has over 15 exercise modes and 24/7 heart rate tracking.

Find More Prime Day Fitbit Deals Here.