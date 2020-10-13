Prime Day: 11 Hottest Deals on Gifts for Your Husband

Prime Day is a perfect time to pick your hubby up a little something special to let him know you care. Or, you can utilize Amazon’s big day to get some Christmas shopping knocked out early. Either way, these deals are a can’t miss if you want to save yourself some serious cash.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your husband needs a new laptop, this Google Pixlebook Go is being slashed in price by a whopping 85%. It’s obviously one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals out there. With its impressive 12-hour battery life, the Pixlebook Go sports an i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. It features a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen display. There’s a 1080p webcam built-in. And it runs on Chrome OS, so even those less computer savvy shouldn’t have any problems getting around its many awesome features.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make sure your husband is ready to take you on that getaway you’ve been thinking of by picking him up this 2-Piece Samsonite set. The bags, one 20 inches and the other 25 inches, both feature 360-degree spinner wheels on the bottoms and a self-retracting carrying handle to make them easy to transport. They’re lightweight yet durable, comprised of 680D polyester. Zipper expansion is available on each of the bags. Cross straps are included inside to keep your belongings where they belong. And the set comes with Samsonite’s 10-year warranty against material and workmanship defects.
At 70% off for Prime Day, if you’re on the hunt for luggage, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.
-
A good looking husband deserves a good looking watch. And you’re getting a great looking deal on the Citizen Eco-Drive Navihawk Men’s Watch during Prime Day.
Typically retailing for over $700, the Navihawk is being slashed in price by 62% to celebrate Amazon’s shopping holiday. The watch incorporates Citizen’s Echo-Drive atomic timekeeping. The 48mm case is comprised of silver-tone stainless steel, a rotating inner ring, and a pilot’s rotating slide rule dial ring. The silver-tone band is stainless steel as well with a push-button clasp. And it’s water-resistant up to 666 feet, making it safe to use in water whether you’re showering, swimming, or even diving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener, it’s easier than ever for your husband to get in and out of the garage. With the MyQ app, you’ll get notified whenever the door is opened and closed. You can set a schedule to have it open or close at specific times. You can use it to ensure delivery packages are safe and secure. And it also works with Google Assistant so you can control it via that method too.
-
The Marcy Foldable Turbine Rowing Machine is a fantastic way to keep your husband in shape. With its 8 resistance levels, he’ll get a whole-body workout that’ll surely work to shed some pounds. The rower features a padded seat and foam handle for comfortability. Pedals are adjustable to accommodate all heights. There are transport wheels built into its design so that it can be easily folded, rolled, and stored. And with the included LCD screen, you’ll be able to easily track speed, distance, time, and calories burned.
-
Garmin is running a sale on their line of Fenix smartwatches for Prime Day. This sweet looking black and red 5X Plus is listed at 50% off, saving you an incredible $400 off. That’s a steal for one of the best smartwatches on the market.
The 5X Plus features GPS tracking with TOPO maps to help you choose from the best paths available during hikes and runs. A wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor helps you to keep track of your blood oxygen levels, which is certainly helpful at higher elevations. It’s designed to be durable as its comprised of a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens, a stainless steel titanium bezel, and a rear case.
It has the ability to store up to 500 songs and connect to your Bluetooth devices without having to bring your phone along. You can use the smartwatch as a contactless form of payment with supporting cards. And you won’t ever have to worry about its battery, as a single charge will last you 20 days while in smartwatch mode.
-
The Sony WHXB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are one of the hottest sets of headphones for a reason. They sport next-level noise cancelation technology as well as high-quality wireless audio that you can optimize within the Sony-Headphones connect app. You can enjoy hands-free calling thanks to its built-in microphone and Bluetooth. And the Quick Attention Mode silences things immediately without you having to remove the headphones.
The headphones are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. There are touch sensor controls on the side so that you control your audio or answer calls with a simple press. And with a battery life of up to 30 hours, you won’t have to worry about them dying on you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This SEI Furniture Gallatin Faux Stone Electric Bookcase is an awesome addition to any Man Cave setup. The faux stone and black design looks fantastic and should match essentially any room. The adjustable shelving allows for all of your favorite team’s gear to be put on display. The electric fireplace looks super cool and can heat up an area of about 400 square feet in size. And best of all, your husband won’t have to worry about a complicated install, as the fireplace simply plugs right into your wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every good husband deserves a good recliner. And the impressive Lane Home Furnishings Soft Touch Bark Rocker Recliner is currently 33% off for Prime Day.
The hardwood frame rocker is sturdy, durable, yet super comfortable. It’s covered in a soft leather material and sports padding on the arms with dual pillows in the back. The steel recliner mechanism will remain durable over time. And the Royal Zero Gravity recliner supports your legs, back, and neck, reducing stress and enhancing relaxation while you’re laying back within it. Your husband is going to have a tough time making it through the big game while hanging out in this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jamming out while working in the garage will sound better than ever with the JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Currently at 30% off for Prime Day, the JBL Boombox is designed to provide “monstrous sound” and “the hardest hitting base”. Its high-capacity battery has a life of about 24 hours, so it won’t have to be recharged often. And it’s IPX7 waterproof, making it poolside and weather safe.
-
With the Bionic Body Magnetic Tension Under-Desk Elliptical Mini Stepper Trainer, you can get your workout in during business hours. There are numerous resistance settings so you can set the stepper’s tension to your liking. An LCD monitor is built-in to provide you with statistics such as strides per minute, total strides, elapsed time, and the calories you’ve burned. The pedals are designed to be slip-resistant. A handle is incorporated into the stepper’s design for easy transport. And there are even resistance tubes included so you can get an upper-body workout with it too.