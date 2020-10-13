Prime Day: 11 Hottest Deals on Gifts for Your Husband

Garmin is running a sale on their line of Fenix smartwatches for Prime Day. This sweet looking black and red 5X Plus is listed at 50% off, saving you an incredible $400 off. That’s a steal for one of the best smartwatches on the market.

The 5X Plus features GPS tracking with TOPO maps to help you choose from the best paths available during hikes and runs. A wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor helps you to keep track of your blood oxygen levels, which is certainly helpful at higher elevations. It’s designed to be durable as its comprised of a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens, a stainless steel titanium bezel, and a rear case.

It has the ability to store up to 500 songs and connect to your Bluetooth devices without having to bring your phone along. You can use the smartwatch as a contactless form of payment with supporting cards. And you won’t ever have to worry about its battery, as a single charge will last you 20 days while in smartwatch mode.