Prime Day Grill Deals: Save Up to 43%

Summer 2020 is in the books but that just means there are swell Amazon Prime Day deals to be had. Save up to 43% on grills and smokers from Masterbuilt, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.

We’ll have various deals posted throughout Prime Day so check back often. When these bargains get posted, you’d better hurry to bring one of these home. You also need an Amazon Prime membership; sign up today and prepare for the savings.

Save $77 on the Cuisinart CGG-180T Tabletop Gas Grill

Tailgating may have been postponed for 2020 but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan ahead by picking up this amazing Cuisinart CGG-180T Tabletop Gas Grill. It features a 145 square inch grilling area to accommodate eight burgers, eight, steaks, six to ten chicken breasts, or four pounds of fish.

The stainless steel burner puts out 5,500 BTUs and because the cooking area is small as well as the headroom when the lid is closed, this grill gets hot in a hurry. Foldaway aluminum legs and stabilizing feet can be set up in seconds. An integrated lid lock keeps everything secure while carrying it to its destination.

The CGG-180T cooks evenly like a larger grill. Solid and durable, it cooks as better than any other grill its size and larger. It may use small propane canisters or larger bottles. This grill is perfect for smaller spaces like decks, patios, and balconies. Its compact size also makes it ideal for tailgating parties. But maybe next year.

Take the CGG-180T to the beach, hiking, fishing, or camping. It’s also great for RVs and boats. And did I mention it’s easy to clean and the cooking grate is dishwasher safe? Plus, save 43% for Prime Day.

Price: $72.99

Save $72 on the Char-Broil The Big Easy TRU-Infrared Smoker Roaster & Grill

With Char-Broil’s “The Big Easy”, you’re getting a 3-in-1 smoker, roaster, and grill all for one great price for Prime Day. This little beauty is getting a $72 discount but just for Prime Day.

Smoke ribs, roast chicken (or turkey!), or grill steaks and fish with one convenient, handy unit. TRU-Infrared heat allows cooking without oils so the delicious taste of your food comes through without the extra fat.

It holds up to 25 pounds for roasting with 180 square inches of cooking space for grilling. Use the smoker box for added flavor along with precise temperature control from 9,000 to 18,000 BTUs. Enjoy cooking your meat evenly with no flare-ups.

The Big Easy works great for large cuts of meat. The internal cooking basket fits up to a 21-pound turkey which is completely awesome since Thanksgiving is right around the corner. With Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared cooking system, you have the ability to create that delicious fried turkey experience with crispy outside and juicy inside without oil or the danger of spilling a deep fryer.

The grill grate is removable and ideal for grilling burgers, chops, wings, steaks, fish, and more. This smoker/roaster/grill is portable and easy to use. Just connect to a standard propane tank, turn the knob, and you’re up and running. It features a removable grease tray for easy disposal and mess-free cleanup. On top of all that, this model is made of steel for durability and stability.

Price: $179.99

Save $72 on Char-Broil's The Big Easy TRU-Infrared Smoker Roaster & Grill

