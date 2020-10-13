Prime Day Home Deals (2020): Save Up to 74% Off

Looking to get some cool new stuff for your home? Amazon Prime Day is one of the best days of the year to find tons of fantastic deals on the various items you need for your home. Check out all the great deals we’ve found below and save yourself a ton of cash.
Don’t’ forget that Amazon Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? You can quickly sign up here. And then check out the Heavy Prime Day Hub where we’re tracking all of Prime Day’s fantastic deals.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Forget overpaying for custom t-shirts anymore. This heat press machine by FeiLian is 65% off for Prime Day, saving you money now and later. The plate is 12″ x 10″, ensuring you can make custom tees for everyone in your family. The press doesn’t require you to hold it, as it features time and temperature settings. There’s an overheating system built-in for safety. And it’s available in numerous color options ranging from pink, red, light blue, purple, and black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Prime Day is a great time to get some fresh decor for your home. And this set of Scattered Italian Plates Wall Art from SEI Furniture is certainly worth a look while it’s on sale for 61% off. The multicolored floral design is unique. They’re hand-painted to give off a bit of a homemade yet artistic look. And they’re glazed to preserve quality for years on end. The entire piece is simple to hang thanks to it weighing just 9 pounds. There’s no assembly required. And you can hang it either vertically or horizontally – whatever works for you and your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop and Handheld Steamer is one of the most versatile cleaning tools you’ll find. And at 34% off for Prime Day, there’s no better time to pick one up. The tool emits powerful high-temperature steam that is useful in taking care of stains, grease, dirt, grime, and mold both indoors and out.
You can also use the steamer to deep clean your vehicles, boats, and RVs. As well as windows, patio furniture, decks, and hardwood surfaces. The tool is safe for your family and environment as it’s chemical-free. There are different modes and settings so that you can adjust the intensity for different jobs. It’s easy to store and can be wall-mounted. And it comes with 29 accessories to make it one of the most versatile cleaning devices out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The iRobot Roomba i6+ is widely regarded as one of the best robotic vacuums on the market. So getting it for about $200 off thanks to Prime Day is a heck of a bargain. The i6+ features imprint Smart Mapping so that it learns your home and how to most effectively keep it clean. You don’t even have to worry about dumping it for up to 60 days at a time as it utilizes Automatic Dirt Disposal at its base rid itself of the dirt it’s collected.
The vacuum is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the iRobot app. It uses its patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation to precisely scour the nooks and crannies of your home. Pet hair is no problem at all thanks to its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes. And thanks to its Imprint Link Technology, the i6+ can work alongside the Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop to handle all your floor cleaning needs.