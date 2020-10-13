Prime Day Home Deals (2020): Save Up to 74% Off

The iRobot Roomba i6+ is widely regarded as one of the best robotic vacuums on the market. So getting it for about $200 off thanks to Prime Day is a heck of a bargain. The i6+ features imprint Smart Mapping so that it learns your home and how to most effectively keep it clean. You don’t even have to worry about dumping it for up to 60 days at a time as it utilizes Automatic Dirt Disposal at its base rid itself of the dirt it’s collected.

The vacuum is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and can be controlled via the iRobot app. It uses its patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation to precisely scour the nooks and crannies of your home. Pet hair is no problem at all thanks to its Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes. And thanks to its Imprint Link Technology, the i6+ can work alongside the Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop to handle all your floor cleaning needs.