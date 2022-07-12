iRobot Roomba Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $500 on Robot Vacuums

If a new Roomba is on your shortlist, don’t miss the deals below. The best Prime Day iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner sales have arrived, whether you’re looking for self-emptying vacuums such as the Roomba i4+ or generous savings on more basic models.

Prime Day is July 12 and 13, but these deals are only valid while supplies last. They’re also available for Prime members. Not yet a member? You can still sign up to take advantage of these deals.

Save $500 Off Roomba i7+ (Now $499)

Buy The iRobot Roomba i7+

Now on sale for $500 off, this Roomba i7+ Prime Day deal is one you won’t want to miss. It’s the lowest price of the year so far! The vacuum is loaded with smart technology and helpful features to ensure a cleaner home with minimal effort on your end.

For example, it comes with an automatic dirt disposal bin that captures up to 60 days’ worth of dust and debris. After each cleaning, the i7+ docks and empties its contents into a closed bag. That means you don’t have to worry about emptying the bin or breathing in dander, dust and other allergens with each cleaning.

This robot vacuum is also guided by smart technology, including intelligently mapping technology that helps efficiently clean an entire level of your home. You can set up Clean Zones or Keep Out Zones for full customization. This Roomba also learns your habits and offers personalized schedules for your needs. It’s also Alexa-compatible so you can start cleaning with the sound of your voice.

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth Roomba i7+ review for more details.

Save $250 Off Roomba i4+ EVO (Now $399)

Buy The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO

Currently on sale for $250 off, you’ll pay just $399 for this well-equipped Roomba. That’s a huge discount on a ‌nicely equipped robot vacuum that empties itself.

Geared specifically towards pet owners, the Roomba i4+ EVO tackles dander, dirt and mud with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adapt to various floor types. From carpets to hard floors, they’re always in contact with the floor yet won’t get tangled with pet hair. This Roomba comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal base that holds up to 60 days of debris inside a closed bag. It captures up to 99% of particles as small as .7 microns to minimize allergy symptoms and keep your home clean. Equipped with a 20% larger battery than its cousin, the Roomba i3+, the i4+ EVO runs for longer.

Want to learn more? Check out our in-depth Roomba i4+ review for more details.

Save $200 Off Braava Jet M6 (Now $299)

Do your floors need some extra help? This could be a great opportunity to add a smart jet robot cleaner to the mix. Typically bundled with a Roomba vacuum cleaner as a two-in-one deal, the Braava jet m6 is independently discounted by 40% off this Prime Day. That’s a $200 discount, which drops the price to just $299. It’s the lowest price of the year so far on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel

Designed exclusively for dry and wet mopping, the m6 tackles messy hardwood, stone and tiles. It’s ideal for small spills, sticky messes and general cleaning in-between vacuuming. From stubborn debris to dander and dirt particles that can trigger allergies, the m6 also promotes a healthier home. Equipped with Precision Jet Spray, it reaches into cracks and crevices to remove everything from coffee spills to muddy paw prints.

Save $150 Off Roomba i2(Now $199)



Buy The iRobot Roomba i2

If affordability is your main concern, the i2 is a great value. Although it normally retails for $349, you can grab it for just $199 with this Prime Day deal. That’s 42% off, which saves you $150. This vacuum cleaner hasn’t been around long, but this is the lowest price of the year so far, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Roomba i2 is compatible with Alexa so you can ask it to clean just by using your voice. You can also save money by purchasing the vacuum as is or upgrading it with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. Even if you choose to forego the automatic emptying base now, knowing that it’s an option helps future-proof this affordable Roomba. As with its pricier siblings, the i2 also learns as it goes and updates itself routinely for optimal cleaning around your home.

To thoroughly clean your home and remove stubborn dirt, dust and debris, including pet dander, the vacuum cleans back and forth in methodical lines. It’s suitable for carpets and hard floors for total whole-home cleaning. You’ll even find the same 10X powerful lift suction that’s normally reserved for the more upscale Roomba 600 Series. Appearance isn’t everything, but it doesn’t hurt that this Roomba sports clean, modern lines and a sleek profile that allows it to sneak underneath furniture to capture hidden dust and debris.

​​​Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.​