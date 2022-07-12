Prime Day iRobot Deal: Save $250 Off Roomba i4+

Get This Deal Here

Right now you can get the Roomba i4+ for $250 off, which drops the price to just $399. This is an amazing deal on a self-emptying robot vacuum that’s loaded with features and is a steal at this price.

Guided by smart navigation, this Roomba accurately maps your home then cleans in methodical rows. Did we mention it can also clean up after itself? When it’s done, the Roomba i4+ returns to its base to deposit the dirt and debris. Talk about convenience.

Other Roomba deals include:

Save $500 Off iRobot Roomba i7+ (Now $499)

Save $200 Off Braava jet m6 (Now $299.99)

Save $150 Off Roomba i2 (Now $199.99)

Shop More Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals Now.

Save $250 Off iRobot Roomba i4+ (Now $399)





The iRobot Roomba i4+ is an entry-level self-emptying vacuum, but it’s loaded with features. Especially with this huge Cyber Monday deal, it’s a discount you won’t want to miss. This Roomba is nearly identical to the iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic dirt disposal. The only difference is that it’s exclusive to Amazon and has a slightly larger battery.

We’re hoping it will be fully stocked for Prime Day, but we strongly recommend grabbing it while supplies last.

Who’s the iRobot Roomba i4+ For?

Ideal for homes with pets, including heavy shedders, this smart robot vacuum tackles stubborn messes with a multi-stage cleaning system and powerful suction. Its multi-surface brushes won’t get tangled with pet hair, so you don’t have to worry about cleaning messy brushes afterward. The brushes even flex and adjust to avoid losing contact with your floors, especially uneven surfaces.

With 10X the Power-Lifting Suction, the i4+ is also a great choice for anyone with allergies. It sucks up large and small debris on carpets and hard floors. Every pass gets your home cleaner as the vacuum removes dander, dirt and other allergens around your home.

iRobot Roomba i4+ Vs. j7+: Which Is Better?





One of the latest iRobot Roombas, the j7+ has better navigation technology to avoid common obstacles, especially pet waste and cords. If you want peace of mind knowing that your vacuum probably won’t smear solid waste around when you’re gone, the j7+ could be a better choice.

Read more about the iRobot Roomba j7+ here.

However, you can save hundreds of dollars by choosing the i4+ instead. If you’re on a tighter budget, it’s a really great value. Even if you have pets (and they tend to have accidents while you’re away), this Roomba may be able to detect and avoid those messes as well.

Still not sure which Roomba is right for you? Here are some highlights to help you decide.

Save $250 Off iRobot Roomba i4+ (Now $399)

Empties itself for up to 60 days

10X Power-Lifting Suction

Ideal for hard floors and carpets

Dual multi-surface brushes won’t get tangled with pet hair

High-efficiency filter traps 99% of pet allergens

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Learns your cleaning habits and offers personalized schedules

WiFi



iRobot Roomba j7+ (Available for $778)

Identifies and avoids pet waste and cords

Precise navigation detects and avoids socks and other common obstacles

Edge-sweeping brush cleans along walls and edges

Self-emptying bin holds 60 days of debris

Offers personalized cleaning suggestions

Can be set to automatically clean when you’re away and stop when you return

Works with Google Home and Alexa devices

iRobot Roomba i4+ Vs. Shark AV2501AE: What’s the Difference?



Buy the Shark AV2501AE Here

Relatively close in price, the iRobot Roomba i4+ and Shark AV2501AE are well-appointed entry-level vacuums with disposal bins. Both are great for homes with pets and can easily handle hard floors and carpets. You can use your voice or the app to control either model for convenient hands-free cleaning.

But there are some key differences between these two self-emptying robot vacuums. If you’re still not sure which is the better investment for your home, here’s a closer look at what each has to offer.

Save $250 Off iRobot Roomba i4+ (Now $399)

Empties itself for up to 60 days

10X Power-Lifting Suction

Bin bags seal shut to prevent allergens from escaping

Dual multi-surface brushes won’t get tangled with pet hair

High-efficiency filter traps 99% of pet allergens

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Learns your cleaning habits and offers personalized schedules

Smart home connectivity



Shark AV2501AE (Available for $614)

HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of allergens and tiny particles

Bagless bin helps save money and reduces waste

30% more powerful on carpets than the previous model

On-demand cleaning targets specific rooms

Self-emptying bin holds 60 days of debris

Self-cleaning brushrolls won’t get tangled with hair

LIDAR technology quickly and accurately creates home maps

Works with Google Home and Alexa devices

Runs up to 120 minutes

Are There Any Other iRobot Roomba Prime Day Deals?

Yes, there are several other iRobot Roomba Prime Day 2022 deals. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest deals, so be sure to check back often to see if your favorite Roomba is on sale. Right now you can grab the following iRobots at steep discounts:

Save $200 Off Braava jet m6 (Now $299.99)

Save $150 Off Roomba i2 (Now $199.99)

Save $500 Off iRobot Roomba i7+ (Now $499)

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.