21 Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Stuff

Select Artisan Design KitchenAid stand mixers are 48% off at $239.99 down from their original $459.99.

My KitchenAid mixer is, hands down, my favorite kitchen appliance I’ve ever owned. They can be a bit pricey but that’s exactly what Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are for.

This five-quart Artisan Series model has 10-speed settings, a see-through glass mixing bowl with easy measurements, beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. There’s also a multi-purpose attachment hub that fits with 15 KitchenAid add ons like their pasta makers and meat grinder.

This sale covers the Azure Blue.mixer The other colors sold out overnight so don’t wait to pick yours up at this price.