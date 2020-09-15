21 Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Stuff

If you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals 2019, we’ve put in the time (and pots of coffee) searching so you don’t have to. We’ll be up at all hours updating this list as deals go live and as products sell out (which they will) so hop on these prices while you can.
Select Artisan Design KitchenAid stand mixers are 48% off at $239.99 down from their original $459.99.
My KitchenAid mixer is, hands down, my favorite kitchen appliance I’ve ever owned. They can be a bit pricey but that’s exactly what Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are for.
This five-quart Artisan Series model has 10-speed settings, a see-through glass mixing bowl with easy measurements, beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. There’s also a multi-purpose attachment hub that fits with 15 KitchenAid add ons like their pasta makers and meat grinder.
This sale covers the Azure Blue.mixer The other colors sold out overnight so don’t wait to pick yours up at this price.
The Instant Pot was the gift of the year and if you don’t have one yet, now’s a perfect time to pick one up for yourself or get a jumpstart on the holidays.
the Instant Pot Duo60 is 50% off at $49.99 down from $99.95 and functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer, rice cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, and sterilizer. It’s fast, easy to clean, and user-friendly.
If you love your kitchen gadgets and watching cooking shows, you know that Sous Vide Immersion Circulators are how high-end chefs cook meats to perfection with unparalleled temperature control. The Instant Pot Sous Vide is 31% off and quietly creates a water bath for perfect results every time. The Sous Vide is down to $54.99 from $79.99.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can save up to $80 on a new Keurig K-Cafe for the next 15 hours only.
Normally $179.99, the K-Cafe is currently 44% off bringing the price down to only $99.99. It uses a 60-ounce water reservoir to brew any k-cup on demand and the built-in milk frother allows you to make your own coffeehouse lattes and cappuccinos right in your home.
For only $10 more you can pick up the K-Cafe Bundle which comes with the K-Cafe brewer and a 24-pod assortment of k-cups.
For the next 11 hours, Prime members can save $124.96 on this XXL airfryer with a three-pound capacity and room to cook meals for the entire family.
The Twin Turbostor is normally $299.99 but the Prime Day 42% off deal brings it down to $174.99.
You’ll love being able to cook up crispy foods with very little added fat. It has a removable food drawer and basket that are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Speaking as someone who has skipped on blenders in the past, a blender is either amazing or terrible–there is no in-between.
Vitamix is the top name in blenders and the one you can rely on one to always get the job done. They’re an investment so Prime Day Kitchen Deals 2019 is the perfect time to pick one up on sale.
The Vitamix Venturist has plenty of room for large batches with its 64-ounce container and you can easily control blending times with the digital timer. The motor can auto-detect the size blending container you have selected and adust blending speeds and times accordingly. This is a professional-grade machine.
Normally $449.95, this workhorse of a blender is currently $160 off at $289.95 for Prime members only.
For a more entry-level Vitamix, the Explorian is on sale this Prime Day. It also has a 64-ounce container but uses analog timers instead of a digital interface. It’s 33% off it’s usual $269.95, saving you $90.
This reversible grill and flat griddle combination from Lodge is $44.90 for Prime Day, down from $88.94.
Pre-seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil, this Lodge griddle is the path to perfect pancakes, eggs, and bacon. Flip for the griddle side to grill veggies and meats directly on your stove, complete with grill marks.
Take advantage of up to this 28% off deal and treat yourself to a Breville appliance.
If your toaster oven needs an upgrade, check out the deal on The Breville Compact Smart Oven with digital display and eight cooking presents including toast, bagel, pizza, cookies, bake, broil, and roast. It uses Element IQ to make sure the heat is transferred equally across the cooking surface for stable, even heat.
The Smart Oven is usually $179.95 but it’s currently $50 off so you only spend $129.95
For the next five hours, Prime members can pick up pre-seasoned Cuisinart cast iron cookware sets for up to 50% off.
This $19.99 set includes a 10-inch round fry pan and a 9.25 square grill pan. Their three-quart cast iron casserole and seven-quart cast iron casserole are also 50% off.
Originally $43, this three-piece mixing bowl set is only $12.92 for Prime Day.
70% off is a hard deal to beat. The set includes three different sized mixing bowls: one quart, 1.5 quarts, and 2.5 quarts. Pyrex is durable, non-porous, and safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, fridge, freezer, and in preheated ovens.
Originally $599.99, this Prime Day this 13-Piece non-stick cookware set is $120 off bringing it down to $479.20.
This set is built to last right here in the United State. The pans are dishwasher safe, oven safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, metal utensil safe, and suitable for gas, electric, and glass top stoves.
This Prime Day the black stainless steel Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker is 59% off, coming in at $75.99 down from $185.
The Perfectemp is a self-cleaning one to four cup brewer that is fully programmable with an adjustable temperature warmer. The gold-tone filter never needs to be replaced and you can customize your brewing strength for a regular or bolder cup.
This oven and grill thermometer is 60% off for Prime Day, but Prime Members take an additional 20% off at checkout.
That brings this originally $17.30 thermometer down to around $5. Ovens and grills fluctuate in temperature so for precision baking and grilling it’s important to know what the temperature of your cooking vessel really is. The thermometer is stainless steel and shatterproof for safety.
The Nespresso VertuoPlus would normally cost $179.95, but it’s currently 32% off and will only cost you $122.99.
The Nespresso VertuoPlus brews espresso and rich coffee using Vertuo coffee pods and drawing from a swiveling 60-ounce water reservoir. It comes with a 12-pod assortment featuring some of their most popular flavors.
This Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill is $276.76 down from $299.99 for a savings of $23.23. The infrared grill heats to 456 degrees Fahrenheit but the dripping pan is housed below and away from the heat to prevent smoking. Just because you don’t have outdoor space for a charcoal grill or the weather is bad, doesn’t mean you can’t have delicious grilled meats and veggies all year long.
This Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System is 27% off at $167.54 down from $229.99.
This little machine takes over the task of your regular drip coffee maker, pod coffee brewer, and tea kettle. There are several different brew sizes including a pod-sized but pod-free single cup size and a tea brewing basket that works with both tea bag and loose leaf.
The cold brew function allows you to brew over ice at double strength for a satisfying iced coffee fast. There’s even a built-in milk-frother so you can have silky hot or cold milk for a coffeehouse result.
Save up to $59.70 on this compact Sous Vide from ChefSteps bringing the White and Stainless Steel Sous Vide down to $139.30 down from $199 and the White Sous Vide down to $125.30 down from $179.
Sous Vide allow you to slowly and evenly cook meat to the exact temperature you want. It’s the method often used by top chefs. The ChefSteps Sous Vide is WiFi and Bluetooth capable so, using the app, you can visually track the progress of your food on your smartphone as well as get a visual preview of the doneness of your choice.
Save on Under Armour tumblers, water bottles, and coolers this Prime Day to the tune of up to $60 off.
Select Under Armour styles are on sale Monday and all of Tuesday while they last.
The MVP Tumbler is 57% off right now and has an 18-ounce capacity and a silicone wrap makes the cup easier to hold while protecting the contents from the temperature of your hand and your hand from the temperature of the contents. It can keep beverages cold for up to 21 hours. It comes in several colors.
Get $60 off the Sideline 20 Quart Cooler for Prime day which can hold up to 28 12-ounce cans or 24 pounds of ice. It’s perfect for camping, tailgating, barbeques, or game day. If you prefer something less rigid, their 24-can Soft Cooler is also part of the Prime Day event at 30% off.
If you need to carry around a lot of water, the Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug is 31% off right now. It’s insulated to keep drinks cold for 12 hours.
These deals have been selling out so don’t miss out on one of the last remaining items in the deal set of 32% off 45-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set at $30.37 down from $44.95. The stainless steel set is a service for 8 including dinner forks, dinner knives, salad forks, dinner spoons, teaspoons, a slotted serving spoon, serving spoon, serving fork, butter knife, and sugar spoon.
Normally $79.99, this is currently 25% off bringing it to $59.99.
The K-Mini is great for tight kitchens and is only five inches wide so you can fit it in almost anywhere. It has an auto-shutoff feature to save electricity and can brew six or 12-ounce cups. The AmazonFresh coffee is roasted and packed right here in America and has a full-bodied taste.
This lazy susan style K-cup holder is only $13.99 for Prime day down from $29.99.
At 13 inches tall, it can hold up to 35 coffee pods and is built with powder-coated steel to withstand harsh kitchen environments. It spins 360 degrees so it’s easy to browse your flavor selections. It’s made specifically for K-cup style pods so if you use Nespresso or a different brand, this may not be for you.
If you or a loved one tends to get headaches or migraines from the sulfites in wine, you need to take advantage of Üllo’s Prime Day sale on their Selective Sulfite Wine Filters.
The Üllo filter removes both sulfites and sediment from all wines for a purer wine that won’t give you the negative effects of sulfates. For migraine sufferers, this opens up a whole world of wine options. It also can function as an aerator as it filters or as a filter only with a quick twist of the Üllo to select air or no air.
It fits on top of almost any wine glass so you can filter a glass at a time or filter more with their Üllo Filter and Decanter Set.The Üllo is made in America and the glass is hand-blown with lead-free crystal.
The sets that are on sale each come with six filters which each will filter one standard-size wine bottle. Replacement filters are fairly cheap which surprised me. These would make great gifts.