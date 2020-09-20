26 Best Prime Day Deals on Laptops

The ASUS VivoBook 15 is a fantastic Windows laptop that is currently available on a Lightning Deal that will save you $80.99 (15%). Here’s why you should pick one up:

The VivoBook 15 is a super high-performing laptop for the price. It comes equipped with an AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 256GB PCIe SSD, and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics—which together, give this laptop some serious power. It also has a beautiful slate-gray look and a display that is far above average compared to most other laptops in this price range. Add in the fact that it now comes equipped with a 256GB SSD drive (when it originally only came with an HDD), and this is truly a stellar laptop for anyone in the market.

Pick one up while supplies last and the deal is still active! The Lightning Deal is set to expire at the end of the day Tuesday.