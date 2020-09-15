17 Best Prime Day Deals on Mattresses

Sleep is crucial to a happy and healthy life, so if you’ve been sleeping on a worn out mattress, these Prime Day mattress deals on memory foam, innerspring and hybrid styles will give you lots of sweet dreams ahead. With discounts of up to 65 percent on mattresses, now is a great time to invest in a pair of cooling pillows for the ultimate sleep experience.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If cooling and comforting with medium firm support is the kind of mattress you’re looking for, this California King Marley mattress from Sleep Innovations is a winner and Prime Day mattress deals mean you can snap it up and be snoozing soon at an amazing price that’s 64 percent off the normal retail.
This ten inch memory foam mattress keeps you comfortable with two inches of cooling gel memory foam on top of two inches of breathable air channel foam and six more inches of support foam. This mattress is ideal for all body sizes and sleep positions. Shipped rolled up in a box, this bed is a snap to set up so you’ll be sleeping soundly in no time.
You can also save 64 percent on the Marley full size mattress if that king is too big for your space.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
If you’re a sweaty sleeper, you definitely want a mattress that’s going to help you keep your cool throughout the night. This 13 inch Brentwood Home foam mattress features a thick layer of cooling gel memory foam that keeps you from tossing and turning and helps to regulate your body temperature, keeping you comfy all night long.
It conforms to your body, and aligns the spine so you have less joint pain and pressure in the morning. The moisture wicking is lined with New Zealand wool and it zips off for easy cleaning. The medium firmness is ideal for side, back and stomach sleepers. Good news if you and your partner have different preferences. With the great Prime Day mattress deals on Amazon, you can transform your bedroom into a respite for good sleep at 30 percent off the regular price.
If you’d prefer to size up to a California King with a slimmer profile this Brentwood Home nine-inch thick cooling memory foam mattress is a whopping 57 percent off. You might want to add a couple of cooling pillows to your shopping list while you’re at it and you’ll be sleeping like a baby.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perhaps you’ve been wanting to try out a memory foam mattress, but you’re just not ready to give up that bouncy feel of your old innerspring mattress. If that’s the case, this queen size hybrid mattress blends the best of both technologies to give you a better night’s sleep. It features traditional innerspring wrapped coils along with the newest generation of gel memory foam.
The classic pillow top delivers superior comfort and features knit sides for added breathability to keep you sleeping cool along with a layer of gel infused cooling memory foam. Eight inches of wrapped coil springs give you a firm and supportive feel without being hard. This hypoallergenic mattress meets CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability.
With this Prime Day deal, you can get the queen mattress discounted by 45 percent, with twin and full sizes at similar sale prices.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
A traditional memory foam mattress can seem to suck you into it, making it harder to roll over and get out of bed in the morning. This adaptive foam mattress from Tuft & Needle provides support but also gives you that bouncy feel you may be more accustomed to from an innerspring mattress. Tuft & Needle’s adaptive foam lets you sleep cooler and wake refreshed with just the right balance of support without being mushy or too hard.
This mattress relieves pressure points so you’ll wake up ache free. And this mattress is incredibly durable so it comes with a ten year warranty, and if you don’t love it after the first 100 nights, you can get your money back with no hassle. Love that. This Prime Day mattress deal means you can sleep soundly knowing you’ve pocketed a 20 percent savings. Get the same discount on all sizes of the Tuft & Needle mattress as well, so if you’re looking for mattresses for a double and twin bunk bed, (also on sale BTW) these would be an ideal choice for growing kids.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
When you’re looking for a mattress that keeps you cool all night, and has the simplest possible set up, this Casper queen size mattress is a find at a Prime Day deal that’s 30 percent off the regular price. This bed in a box has some super smart features, like softer foam under shoulder region and firm, supportive foam in core and hip area to minimize pressure points so you’ll wake up refreshed.
Four layers of foam provide both comfort and stability, and because this bed is made with open cell foam, it breathes better to keep you from overheating. That means a better night’s sleep for you. You’ll also love their 100 day trial, and 10 year warranty.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
If you’re someone of average or larger proportions, you want a mattress that’s going to fully support you while delivering a sound night’s sleep. This medium firmness memory foam mattress from Sleep Innovations is great for those people who love to sleep in all different positions. The 13 inch deep mattress has proven pressure point relief and helps to keep your body in proper alignment while you snooze.
It features a dual comfort design with a SureTemp memory foam top layer and premium support foam bottom. The luxurious quilted cover makes this mattress seem more like a luxury brand, but with the mattress deals during Amazon Prime Day, you’ll save 32 percent off which makes it seem a lot more like a bargain.
The twin, queen and California king are also on sale at discounts from 30 to 37 percent off. You might want to consider a pretty headboard for your new bed while you’re shopping the Amazon Prime Day sales. The Marco Island Cinnamon King/California King Headboard by Home Styles is a whopping 56 percent off right now.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
It’s easier than ever to get a great night’s sleep with this full size hybrid mattress from Ashley Furniture. Designed with gel memory foam and bolstered by 680 individual power packed wrapped coils, this mattress delivers minimum morning aches thanks to maximum support. The quilted cover makes it extra comfy, and you’ll sleep well knowing you’ve saved almost $115 on this Prime Day mattress deal.
Want your kids to sleep better too? The savings are even better with this mattress in twin size at 43 percent off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been shopping around for new beds for your kids or maybe your guest room but the high price of a good mattress has left you wincing? Amazon Prime Day is the time to jump, we mean, snuggle into a great deal like this one from Classic brands. This twin size memory foam mattress is a terrific 31 percent off right now, so you can afford a new bed for anyone who needs a better night’s sleep.
This mattress features a 2.5 inch layer of cool gel memory foam over a breathable three inch layer of poly gel foam. With 6.5 inches of high density base foam for support, this bed delivers all the comfort and durability you’ll need for the years ahead. Also great for those who suffer from allergies, this bed’s memory foam is naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. It resists mold, bacteria, dust mites, and other allergens.
In fact, the savings are so substantial you might want to get this California King mattress for yourself as it’s 30 percent off on Prime Day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to wicked deals, the price on this queen size mattress is one of the best with a Prime Day discount of 57%! It features pocket spring coils that are individually wrapped to isolate motion, provide support and make for a better night’s sleep. It delivers a medium firm feel with all the support and bounce you love. This mattress also works well with a box spring, or any adjustable bed frame. And naturally, saving more than $300 on your purchase will leave you sleeping peacefully too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It could be that you really like your traditional mattress and box spring, but you’d just like the added comfort of memory foam too. No need to toss your mattress when you can get this four inch thick, full size memory foam mattress topper at a 41 percent discount. With this prime day deal, you’ll have all the benefits of body conforming memory foam while still enjoying the bounce of your innerspring mattress. The high density foam layered with memory foam makes this topper almost like getting a brand new bed for a fraction of the investment.
The twin, queen and king size bed toppers are also on sale now for slightly smaller discounts, but if you haven’t used a bed topper before, don’t forget to order some deep pocket sheets to make sure you have bedding that fits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t need a huge bed, or you’re looking to upgrade to something larger than a twin for one of your kids, this full size Zinus memory foam mattress is such a killer deal. With a Prime Day discount of 52 percent, you can nag this for less than the cost of many twin beds. The ten inch thick mattress features three foam layers – memory foam, pressure relieving foam and airflow high-density support foam at the base. It’s all wrapped up in a knit jacquard breathable cover. Unfortunately not all sizes of this mattress are quite such a screamin’ deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For lovers of organic cotton, this innerspring mattress from Smith & Oliver is going to give you a plush night’s sleep while still offering firm support. The organic cotton cover and Euro pillow top looks and feels luxurious, adding extra softness as you snuggle in. A layer of cooling vented memory foam keeps you sleeping comfortably without becoming a sweaty mess.
With 600 tempered steel independently-encased coils to create equal weight distribution this mattress helps relieve any pressure points along your neck shoulders back and hips. Another advantage to the independently-encased coil structure is it reduces motion disturbance which means you’ll sleep more soundly and your mattress will last longer.
With Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, you can get this king size mattress at a whopping 52 percent off, which means $361 bucks stay in your pocket. Sweet! Their other sizes are also on sale at substantial savings as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a hybrid mattress that combines the best of an innerspring mattress with cooling memory foam too? This hybrid mattress uses bamboo charcoal infused memory foam to eliminate odors and pull moisture away from the skin for a naturally hypoallergenic bed that sleeps cooler. Aloe vera helps to create a calming and relaxing sleep environment as well as promoting your bed’s freshness so you get a great night’s sleep.
Three layers of cushioned foam are supported by 5. 5-inch individually-wrapped steel coils for a soft mattress backed with gentle and enduring support. Get it right now during Prime Day mattress deals and save more than $154 on your purchase.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Modway, makers of some of our favorite mid century modern decor, has come up with a winner of a twin inner spring mattress that’s ideal for small spaces like kid’s rooms, or for use on a day bed or trundle bed. This twin mattress features a soft and comfortable high quality pillow top, and individually encased springs limit motion dispersion, to make for a more soothing sleep. Those coils, topped by responsive foam and foam padding make this twin a real winner for both comfort and price. Get it at a 42% discount during Amazon Prime Day.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
Everyone’s nuts about the bed in a box phenomenon. It seems so much easier than the old days when you had to haul cumbersome mattresses in and out of the house. One of the most popular right now is the Leesa memory foam mattress. It’s designed with three premium foam layers – one each for cooling, body contouring, and pressure-relieving core support.
This mattress features lots of cooling airflow, with firm yet bouncy support. The breathable mattress cover has no tapered edges, so you’ll sleep comfortably because it’s virtually seamless. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day mattress deals, you can get the Leesahttps://www.leesa.com/ in twin size for 25 percent off the regular price. You’ll also love the 100 day in home trial and their guarantee that, if you don’t love it, your return will be hassle free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a big bed at a not so big price, right now you can save more than 200 bucks on this hybrid mattress from the premiere sleep company, Sealy. This California king mattress features four full layers of comfort including a top layer of adaptive foam that isolates motion, provides support and keeps you sleeping soundly. A layer of comfort foam provides pressure relief, and the combined foam and individually fabric Encased Bolsa coils provide core support for any-position sleepers.
This bed in a box is 23% off with Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, so you can score big and sleep soundly knowing you did.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
If you’re like so many people, you don’t love the look of a memory foam bed because it doesn’t sit high enough off the floor to make bedding like duvet sets look great. If you’re in the market for a terrific deal on a complete foundation set, this inner spring mattress and box spring are on a wicked Prime Day deal that you can snag for a savings of nearly $165!
The 12 inch luxurious mattress uses cutting edge innerspring coil technology to give you soft yet firm support. Foam filled spring pockets let you sleep light as air. It’s finished with a Damask cotton pillow top, which looks beautiful, but more importantly, feels super comfy. It is filled with fibers and layers of soft comfort foam to create a luxurious sleeping surface.
The box spring also stands at 12 inches, so when paired, they’ll create a dramatic look in your bedroom as well as improve your sleep.