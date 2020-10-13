Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up splurge items and so we’ve researched and scoured to find the best Prime Day nail polish deals that 2020 has to offer. I can never have enough holographic nail polish so I’m here at all hours tracking down the best sales on Amazon.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pick up your favorite shades of OPI nail polish at a big discount this Prime Day. Right now you can find OPI polishes at up 58% off like this cute pink shade Bare My Soul that is currently only $5.50 down from $13. According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, the lowest price this polish has ever been on Amazon before this was over $10 so we’re talking a sale that around half of the previous lowest price.
Their entire Scottish Collection is 50% off and select Pinks are up to 57% off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t want to miss out on this 30% off Smith & Cult sale as this brand almost never has sales. According to an Amazon price tracker, the last time Smith & Cult polish was on sale was November of 2019 so jump on this price while you can.
I test out a lot of nail polish and Smith & Cult is the longest-lasting non-gel nail polish I’ve ever tried. Smith & Cult’s Basis of Everything is my go-to base coat when I need my manicure to last. Plus they’re quick-drying and have great trendy shades. Plus they’re free of eight of the most common chemicals found in polishes.
They group their shades on Amazon by color so you can see their collections of pinks, purples, greens and blues, neutrals, glitter, and reds, oranges, and yellows.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the lowest price this Ruckerkco Three-Piece Nail Clipper Set has been offered on Amazon and it hasn’t ‘been this low since February, according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
The set comes with one nail clipper, one toenail clipper, and one angled cuticle nipper. They have a sleek matte finish and rust-resistant stainless steel blades.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Before this October, this GH Dip Nail Powder Set had never dropped before $30 on Amazon according to a price tracker. This set comes with six 17-gram jars of classic nude colors that are great for everyday wear. It’s a lot of products and should last you a while. You also get your base, activator, and top coat as well as a brush saver, a great extra to have.
Nail dipping powder is extremely trendy right now as an easy, affordable way to do your own long-lasting nails without going to a salon. This set comes with all everything you need to create your own dip nails fast and easy. Dip nails don’t need any sort of special lamp or special tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seche Vite Fast-Drying Top Coat is currently 40% off so it’s a great time to stock up on one of the fastest drying top coats around. This is one of my favorite top coats when I’m in a hurry because not only does it dry quickly, but it’s meant to be applied to tacky nail polish and it will dry the polish layers underneath as well, saving you lots of time and minimizing smudges and dents.