Best Prime Day Nail Polish Deals

You don’t want to miss out on this 30% off Smith & Cult sale as this brand almost never has sales. According to an Amazon price tracker, the last time Smith & Cult polish was on sale was November of 2019 so jump on this price while you can.

I test out a lot of nail polish and Smith & Cult is the longest-lasting non-gel nail polish I’ve ever tried. Smith & Cult’s Basis of Everything is my go-to base coat when I need my manicure to last. Plus they’re quick-drying and have great trendy shades. Plus they’re free of eight of the most common chemicals found in polishes.

They group their shades on Amazon by color so you can see their collections of pinks, purples, greens and blues, neutrals, glitter, and reds, oranges, and yellows.