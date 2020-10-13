Best Prime Day Nail Polish Deals

Best Prime Day Nail Polish Deals

Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up splurge items and so we’ve researched and scoured to find the best Prime Day nail polish deals that 2020 has to offer. I can never have enough holographic nail polish so I’m here at all hours tracking down the best sales on Amazon.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day 2020 is taking place on October 13th through October 14th. Yes, it's two days, but that's just more time to fit in even more great sales. 

Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these deals are exclusively available to people who have Amazon Prime so if you aren't already a member, there's still time to sign up for a 30-day free trial and they make it fairly easy to cancel if you decide you don't want to keep it after 30 days. 

We've had Prime at our house for years and it pays for itself in shipping costs and access to Prime Video many times over. 

On a budget? Buy cheap nail polish online.

You can find deals on nail polish online that you can't get in stores normally and that's only more pronounced during big sales like Prime Day and Cyber Monday. 

Over the years, I've found that even if the polish you're finding on Amazon is the same price when bought off the brand's website, you can generally get free shipping through Amazon when you would otherwise have to pay for shipping on the brand's site so you still save money by going through Amazon. 

