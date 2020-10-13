Prime Day Pet Deals: Save Up to 69% Off

Prime Day is a fantastic time to stock up on food, treats, toys, and various other items for your fur buddies. This year, you’ll find Amazon Prime Day pet deals as high as 69% off. That’s crazy good, right?! So browse through all the fantastic deals we’ve found below and ensure your pets aren’t forgotten as we head towards the holiday season.
Don’t’ forget that Amazon Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? You can quickly sign up here. And then check out the Heavy Prime Day Hub where we’re tracking all of Prime Day’s fantastic deals.
The DOGNESS Pet Treat Dispenser with Camera is a fantastic device celebrating a fantastic deal for Prime Day. Its 720p camera has an impressive 165 degrees of view with night vision capabilities. It allows for two-way audio so both you and your pet can hear each other. And because it connects to WiFi, you can fully interact with your pet via the DOGNESS app.