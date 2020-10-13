5 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $265

Score $200 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Prime Day deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.

This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.

If you don’t need such a high capacity bin, check out the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base. This robot vacuum cleaner is also currently on sale.