5 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $265

Prime Day robot vacuum deals have officially begun. This year’s Prime Day deals include some of the most popular brand names along with newcomers. As an Amazon Prime member, you’ll find incredible savings on all of the robot vacuum cleaners listed below.

Which Are the Best Prime Day 2020 Robot Vacuum Deals?

As always, we've rounded up the best robot vacuum deals for your consideration. Prime Day falls later than usual in 2020, giving you two full days of incredible deals. This year's Prime Day is October 13th and 14th. 

Robot vacuums continue to be popular among Prime Day shoppers, and for good reason. Several of this year's best models from top brands are currently sitting at their lowest prices yet this year. From iRobot to Shark and more, here are this year's best Prime Day 2020 robot vacuum deals.


What Is the Best Inexpensive Robot Vacuum?

The best inexpensive robot vacuum looks a little different for everyone. If you're looking for a basic machine that doesn't have WiFi connectivity, you'll find some of the most affordable robot vacuums out there.

However, you also don't have to stretch your budget much to get a robot vacuum with WiFi connectivity, voice control and powerful suction. This is especially true during Prime Day, when huge discounts make many robot vacuum cleaners much more affordable.


Which Is the Best Roomba for the Money?

Every Roomba model stands out in some way. The highest-end Roombas tend to have the most powerful suction, especially on carpets. However, even entry-level Roombas can have the features you're looking for, without compromising performance.

 

