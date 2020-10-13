5 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $265

Prime Day robot vacuum deals have officially begun. This year’s Prime Day deals include some of the most popular brand names along with newcomers. As an Amazon Prime member, you’ll find incredible savings on all of the robot vacuum cleaners listed below.Shop Prime Day Deals Now
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A discount of $212 off makes the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner we’ve seen on Amazon to date. This robot vacuum cleaner automatically docks and empties dust, dirt and other debris up to 30 sessions at a time.
The Shark IQ is WiFi-connected and works with Alexa-compatible devices for voice control. It’s also ideal for pet hair and works equally well on carpets and hard floors. Home mapping technology allows the vacuum to strategically plan its routes before it starts to clean for the most effective results. A self-cleaning brush roll prevents pet hair and long hair from getting tangled as the vacuum makes its way around your home.
Find More Shark Prime Day Vacuum Deals Here
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $200 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Prime Day deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.
If you don’t need such a high capacity bin, check out the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base. This robot vacuum cleaner is also currently on sale.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $110 off the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop with this Prime Day robot vacuum deal. The vacuum sweeps and mops as it goes, leaving sparkling floors in its wake. This vacuum is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. You can also use the accompanying app to schedule cleanings, set no-go zones and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The iRobot Roomba 981 is currently $200 off, which makes it a steal this Amazon Prime Day. You get a lot of bang for your buck with the Roomba 981, which features WiFi connectivity, Google Assistant and Alexa, and improved performance on carpets. A high-efficiency filter makes this robot vacuum an especially appealing choice for pet owners and allergy sufferers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $99 off the BISSELL EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with this Prime Day robot vacuum deal. A triple-action cleaning system and powerful suction makes this robot vacuum a practical choice for pet owners. The vacuum is also equipped with a rotating brush roll to pick up pet hair and other debris, even in tricky spaces such as corners and along edges.
You can use the included remote to schedule cleanings at a time that’s most convenient for you. This robot vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per charge.