7 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $350

Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals are already here, and this year’s discounts definitely don’t disappoint.

To make your shopping experience easier, we’ve sorted these deals by largest to smallest discounts. We highly recommend bookmarking this page and returning to it frequently, as we’ll be adding new deals as they appear.

As you browse the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for 2021, keep in mind that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these sweet savings. It’s easy to sign up. If you’re not ready to commit, opt for the free trial. Not only can you cancel at any time, you’ll also have access to all of the site’s Prime Day deals with your trial membership.

Which Are the Best Prime Day 2021 Robot Vacuum Deals?

If you've been waiting to score a robot vacuum at a lower price than usual, here's your chance. These early deals include savings on popular models from Shark, Roborock, iRobot and more.

We've sorted these deals according to the largest discounts first. In some cases, prices are lower than on last year's Prime Day.

Here are this year's best robot vacuum deals so far:

Up to $240 Off Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum
$150 Off Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Up to $140 Off ECOVACS N8 Pro & N8 Pro+


What Is the Best Inexpensive Robot Vacuum?

The best inexpensive robot vacuum looks a little different for everyone. If you don't need features such as WiFi connectivity or voice control, for example, you can save big on a low-tech vacuum.

If you do want those features but don't want to pay full price, these Prime Day discounts are for you. Take advantage of these big price drops that help put the robot vacuum you've been eyeing within reach.


Which Is the Best Roomba for the Money?

Every iRobot Roomba model stands out in some way. The highest-end Roombas tend to have the most powerful suction, especially on carpets. However, even entry-level Roombas can have the features you're looking for, without compromising performance.

