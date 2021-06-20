7 Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $350

Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals are already here, and this year’s discounts definitely don’t disappoint.
To make your shopping experience easier, we’ve sorted these deals by largest to smallest discounts. We highly recommend bookmarking this page and returning to it frequently, as we’ll be adding new deals as they appear.
As you browse the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals for 2021, keep in mind that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these sweet savings. It’s easy to sign up. If you’re not ready to commit, opt for the free trial. Not only can you cancel at any time, you’ll also have access to all of the site’s Prime Day deals with your trial membership.
Score $350 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Prime Day deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days; worth of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.
Save big on the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop, which is currently on sale for $240 off. This drops the price down to just $359, which is the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon so far this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. It also matches the lowest price ever on Amazon for this particular model. You’ll need to apply the available coupon to score this vacuum for the full $240 off. Otherwise, it’s $220 off.
Don’t miss this opportunity to snag an exceptional deal on a robot vacuum with WiFi connectivity, Alexa compatibility, multi-floor mapping, No-Go zones and more. Powerful 2000Pa suction picks up hidden debris, while Carpet Boost technology automatically increases suction power on carpets. The water tank holds enough water to mop homes up to 1,610 square feet and can be adjusted for various floor types.
The Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum & Mop is currently on sale for $200 off, which drops its price down to just $549. This is an even better deal than last year, as you’ll get an extra $50 off. However, you’ll need to apply the coupon at checkout to take advantage of the full $200 discount.
This is a great deal on a fully loaded vacuum that suctions up dirt and debris and even mops your hard floors to get them sparkling clean.
Clean up after your furry friends with this pet-friendly robot vacuum with obstacle avoidance technology. This smart robot vacuum recognizes pet messes and navigates around them to make your life that much easier.
In addition to dual cameras to help guide the vacuum in sensible patterns around your home, the vacuum features precise navigation and automatic room recognition. You’ll also find multi-level mapping that can support up to four floors. Keep the vacuum out of forbidden spaces with No-Go zones, which you can set up using the app. This Roborock is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control.
Save $150 off the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (AV911S) with this Prime Day deal. This is a generous discount on a newly released robot vacuum cleaner that has a lot to offer. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum with WiFi connectivity, app and voice control and a self-emptying bin, all at a great price, look no further than this Shark vacuum deal.
Save $150 off the Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Emptying Dustbin with this huge discount. Apply the available coupon at checkout to take advantage of this deal. Released earlier this year, the Uoni earns praise for features such as precise Lidar navigation, multi-floor mapping, No-Go zones and more. It’s also well suited for pet hair and runs up to 190 minutes per charge.
Save up to $140 off the ECOVACS N8 Pro+ with this Prime Day deal. You’ll need to apply a coupon to get the full discount. This is a steep discount on a newly released vacuum cleaner and mop combination. If you’re looking for features such as multi-floor mapping, laser-based navigation, WiFi connectivity and an auto-emptying station, don’t miss this one. This ECOVACS runs up to 110 minutes per charge and boasts powerful 2600Pa suction.
You can also save $110 off the N8 Pro by applying the available coupon. The biggest difference between the two is that the N8 Pro does NOT come with a self-emptying station. Otherwise, the vacuums are largely the same.
Normally priced at $549, the ECOVACS T8 is on sale for $439 after applying the coupon at checkout. With features such as precise laser navigation, customizable cleaning, no-go zones and a generous 180-minute runtime, this is a great deal on a very well-equipped robot vacuum. It doesn’t come with a self-emptying base, but this robot vacuum features just about everything else you might need to clean up around the house.