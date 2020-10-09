11 Early Prime Day Rug Deals: Save Up to 77%

Whether you use one as a focal point, or you just want to take a blah space from “meh” to magnificent, these Prime Day rug deals are a great way to add vibrant colors and bold designs to every room in your house.
If you love the look of a distressed antique rug, but you can’t lay out the cash for the real thing, this chic Bohemian area rug is a great way to fake the look at a fraction of the price. This beauty is big – 12 x 18 feet – so it’s a great choice for a large living room or family room, as well as under the dining table. The multiple medallion design extends to the edges with a mix of colors including blue, orange, red and cream.
Power-loomed polypropylene fibers mean this rug can handle lots of wear, so it’s great for those with families and pets. It features sturdy jute weft backing. Get it right now for 77% off the retail price, which is the lowest we’ve seen it since last May.
This style comes in a wide variety of sizes and color combinations that are all on sale right now, so choose your perfect match and enjoy the great savings.
Have you always wanted a cowhide rug, but you just didn’t want a cow to lose it’s like for the sake of your design aesthetic? Well, you can curb your guilt and get excited because this faux cowhide rug looks a lot like the real thing. From the natural cowhide shape to the fleece fur on the top, you’ll be amazed at how realistic this rug looks. To add a little extra pizazz, it features a splattering of rich metallic accents. During Black Friday, this cool rug is 41% off the regular price.
Looking for more of a spotted cow style? This faux cowhide rug has a mix of taupe and champagne-colored fur. It’s 31% off. If black and white cows are your jam, you can get a rug like that too. It is also on sale.
Braided rugs have an incredibly interesting history that dates back centuries, but we often first remember them in our grandparent’s house. The cool thing is that they’re ideal in a shabby chic room, farmhouse design or even modern Bohemian style decor. This round braided rug is filled with vivid colors that would make for a bold statement in a room that seems to lack personality.
Handcrafted in a mesmerizing circular design, you can get lost just staring at this 100% cotton piece. It would make a cool gift for hipsters who love the throwback that stays modern over time. Get it right now for 43% off, which saves you nearly sixty bucks.
Looking to update your funky space without changing that uber-cool vibe? We think you might love this bohemian floral area rug that is reminiscent of that old school crewel embroidery that everyone was doing in the 70s. This big 5′ x 7′ area rug features fun and funky flowers and leaves in greens, blues, oranges, and yellows, on a darker background.
Seems like it would fit nicely into a room with macrame wall hangings and a hippie vibe, but it would also be a brightener in your breakfast nook or sunroom. A soft felt floor protective backing means it’ll be perfect on top of your wood floors. Get this Prime Day rug deal for a 45% discount.
One of the most popular rug patterns out there happens to be the trellis pattern. It could be that it looks clean and fresh, no matter what the rest of your room decor might be. Now is the best time to snap one up because Black Friday rug deals mean you can get this pretty rug which was retailing for $199 just this past summer.
Bright and cheery in gray and white, this 5′ 3″ x 7′ 6″ rug looks great anywhere you need a pop of brightness. The cozy shag feels super soft on your feet, and it’s comfy for kids to sit on while watching TV. Get it right now for 37% off the regular price, or size up and save 30%.
Big rugs usually cost big bucks, but when it comes to finding a great minimalist style that’s big enough for a sizeable living area, this gray shag rug is the perfect look at the perfect price. At 9 x 12 feet, it would fit well with a mid century modern design style, but because it’s so cushy on the feet, it would be great in a kids playroom as well.
Ideal for families, this rug is water, mold, mildew, and stain-resistant. It’s easy-care, because it takes well to vacuuming and can even handle a carpet cleaner as long as it’s dried evenly. The no-shed pile is 1.5 inches thick, to add a little dimension as well as style. Get this amazing Prime Day rug deal for 44% off or a savings of more than $109.51. We haven’t seen the price this low since last year.
You can get the matching runner rug for 46% off right now as well.
Whether you’re looking to create a classic Victorian design, or you just want to add a bold pop of color to a room, this floral print area rug makes a statement. At 9′ x 12′, this rug is big enough for a large living room or dining area. The beautiful floral print in ivory, rust, blue, tan, and black is enhanced by the backdrop of deep rusty red red along with small pops of color in the more neutral areas.
This rug features a cotton backing, so to enhance its durability, you might want to get a rug pad to add both cushion and stability on solid surface floors. Despite its elegant looks, this rug is both kid and pet friendly and is water, mildew and stain resistant. This Prime Day rug deal puts it at an incredibly affordable price with a discount of 39%.
If you’re looking for more subtle or specific color options, this rug comes in more than a dozen color combinations, although not all are as well priced as our featured rug.
You want an area rug that’s neutral, but you definitely don’t want one that’s dull. Neutral becomes super hip and cool when you combine shades of cream and tan, along with shag and pile in a unique design that features a high/low pattern of long fluid swirls. This rug could go toward elegant, or fit in a room with more playful furnishings. It could complement both mid-mod and southwest design because it’s just that versatile.
At 6′ 7″ x 9′, this rug would look great centered in a room, or placed under the couch and coffee table. It comes in both dark gray and beige as well, but neither of those colors is available at the wicked Prime Day savings of 51% off meaning you save $152!
When you’re looking for a transitional rug that can live on the lawn, patio, or deck, the Unique Loom Outdoor Collection area rug is an awesome and durable choice. At 7′ x 10′, it’s ideal to toss in the backyard for a makeshift play area, or set it next to your pool so you have something to wipe your feet before getting in the water (which means no grass or dirt gets tracked into the pool.)
Made of a polypropylene weave, this rug is seriously easy to clean, and doesn’t pill. In fact, it’s perfectly fine to just hose off! With Amazon Prime Day Rug Deals, you can get it now for 67% off the regular price. While this rug comes in a variety of colors and sizes, the discounts vary, with this gray rug being the most affordable of the bunch.
If you’ve always wanted a traditional Persian or Asian rug, why wait? There’s no better time than Prime Day to find the best deals on rugs that, while new and less expensive, do a nice job of mimicking the look you’re after. This pretty rug features a gray, black, cream, and silvery blue design. The center has a traditional medallion, and the outer edges have a classic border print. At 9’2″ x 102′ 5″ in size, it’s a screamin’ deal at just $179.69 – that’s 40% off the regular price.
While you can get this design in almost a dozen colors, not all of them are at equally righteous Prime Day deals.
The color combo of aqua and gray is another popular decorating choice, and a great way to dress up a man space in a seriously classy way. We’d put this Maples Rugs Pelham vintage area rug in an office or den with dark wood furniture and brushed stainless fixtures, but really, it could add a great design element to any living space. At 5′ x 7′ it’s amazing to think you could get this lovely accent rug for less than $45 – a 36% Prime Day discount.
The light to dark shading behind the pattern creates an optical illusion almost like the rug has movement, which is an awesome way to liven up a space that seems sleepy.