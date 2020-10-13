The Best Prime Day Self Care Deals

If you, like the rest of us, have had a pretty tough year, use Prime Day self care deals to stock up on the things that help you unwind, de-stress, and relax.
If you spend a lot of time on your feet, a foot spa is indispensable and on Prime Day you can save $22 on the Carevas Foot Massaging Spa. It’s a great way to unwind and relax at the end of a long day and can help relieve muscle tension and pain. These make for great gifts.
The Carevas Foot Spa can heat water up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit and stimulate your feet and legs with the bubble function. On the base of the spa are for nubbed massage rollers for rubbing away tension. There’s even an herb box for adding soothing herbs like lavender or calendula without worrying about getting little flower petals all over your legs.
It’s available in blue and green.
Self care is how you take care of your body as well as your mind, so do yourself a favor and invest in the Toto C100 Electronic Bidet this Prime Day. It’s currently 48% off the original price of $610 which is a savings of $293.23. If $316.77 still sounds pricey for a toilet seat, consider this: you’ll never need to worry about toilet paper shortages ever again.
Not to mention, this bidet is packed with loads of bells and whistles like a heated dryer, heated seat, heated water spray with adjustable temperature, adjustable spray strength, built-in deodorizer, two user-presets, and a self-cleaning function.
When the paper shortage went down, we bought a bidet for each bathroom in our house and I’m beyond happy we did. They’re cleaner than traditional paper and more eco-friendly.
If you’re not sure about bidets or how they work, check out my guide to the best bidets for some answers to the most frequently asked bidet questions.
These adult coloring books are up to 49% off for Prime Day. Coloring isn’t just for kids and professionals agree that the act of coloring can increase mindfulness and lower stress in adults. Kerby Rosanes takes this a step further with their series of books that combine coloring and image search games.
Books like Imagimorphia: An Extreme Coloring and Search Challenge are packed with intricate coloring images, difficult enough to keep an adult engaged as well smaller images hidden inside the picture which give you an extra goal to locate.
There’s a whole series including Geomorphia and Mythomorphia.
Being cold can lead to a lot of unnecessary muscle tension and a Heated Seat Cushion for your car can help melt that tension away. It’s 41% off on Prime Day saving you $14.41.
It has a low and high setting and can heat up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit which is around the temperature of a hot tub. It plugs into your cars 12V outlet and has clips and two straps to secure it in place.
Treat yourself or a loved one to this Four-Piece Aromatherapy Candle Gift Set at 37% off for the next few hours only. It’s currently $18.99 down from $29.99 for a savings of $11.
It comes with four eco-friendly soy candles in the scents lavender, rosemary, freesia, and French vanilla. The candles are in pretty reusable floral tins and packed in a gift-ready box.
This Prime Day you can save 46% off the adorable The Pursuit of Capyness: A Zen Capybara Coloring Book, a coloring book designed to relax you and make you smile.
It’s packed with 60 mandala-like images featuring the friendliest giant rodent in the world: the capybara. The book was created by Dr. Jonathan Terry who contracted international, underprivileged artists to create all the fun coloring images.