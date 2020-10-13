5 Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals: Save Up to 46%

Each Prime Day brings a fresh new wave of savings on new smart home devices and outgoing favorites. Whether you’re into smart home security devices, mesh WiFi systems or appliances, we’ve rounded up this year’s best Prime Day deals on your smart home essentials.
Save $30 off the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release). This latest version has even better privacy zones and audio privacy, along with enhanced motion detection. You’ll also enjoy clearer images at night. You’ll get notifications on your smartphone whenever someone presses the doorbell or activates the motion sensors. You can pair the Ring Video Doorbell with an Alexa device for announcements and two-way talk.
Save $60 off Ring Video Doorbell 3 with this Prime Day deal. This WiFi-enabled doorbell features improved motion detection and audio privacy over the outgoing model. You can also connect it with 2.4 or 5GHz networks. This 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear and speak to others via your smartphone, PC or tablet. Alexa voice control adds an element of convenience that any homeowner will appreciate.
Save $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with this Prime Exclusive Deal. The Video Doorbell Pro features a crisp and clear 1080p HD video, so you can clearly see, hear and speak to people using your smartphone or tablet. You can also hook up a compatible Echo device to create a smarter home. You’ll get notifications when movement is detected in your customized motion zones. Even if you’re not home, you can check on your home using the Live View feature at any time.
Save $119 off the eero Pro 6 mesh wifi system bundle with Fire TV Cube this Amazon Prime Day. This is the speediest eero ever, with coverage up to 6,000 square feet and WiFi speeds up to a blazing gigabit. There’s support for at least 75 devices, making this a family-friendly bundle. Use Fire TV Cube to access your favorite 4k ultra HD content.
Save 46 percent, or $60, off the Ring Peephole Cam with this Prime Day deal. Highlights include adjustable motion sensors to match your surroundings, along with 1080p HD video to clearly see, hear and speak with visitors. Even if you’re not home, you’ll get alerts on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. You can install this camera in just five minutes.