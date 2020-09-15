8 Best Prime Day Deals on TVs

Perhaps the best deal on any 4K UHD so far this Prime Day, THL is not only taking off 33% from their TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV; they’re throwing in a TCL Alto 5 Soundbar, worth $79.99, for no extra charge! Saving 33% on this TV alone was one great deal, but the free soundbar catapults it to a new level.

Though you might not be as familiar with TCL as some other television manufacturers, they have been making tremendous strides over the last several years and are frequently called the fastest growing TV manufacturer in America. The model linked here has overwhelmingly positive reviews, with a cumulative rating of 4.3 out of 5 with over 1000 reviews. Customers say it delivers stellar 4K UHD picture quality for the price and that the included Roku media-streaming interface is a delight to use.

The TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV is currently on sale for 33% off with a TCL soundbar included at no extra charge. Anyone who’s been waiting for a good deal on an affordable 4K UHD smart TV should snag this deal while it lasts. Don’t dilly dally though, as the deal is set to expire at 8 p.m. PST.