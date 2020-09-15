8 Best Prime Day Deals on TVs

Prime Day is here, and it’s a great time to buy a new TV. Whether you’re looking for a 4K UHD TV or you want an affordable TV with smart features, we’ve found the best Prime Day TV deals for you! We will be updating this article with new deals as they become available, so be sure to check back regularly and often to make sure you get the best deal.
Our Review
Perhaps the best deal on any 4K UHD so far this Prime Day, THL is not only taking off 33% from their TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV; they’re throwing in a TCL Alto 5 Soundbar, worth $79.99, for no extra charge! Saving 33% on this TV alone was one great deal, but the free soundbar catapults it to a new level.
Though you might not be as familiar with TCL as some other television manufacturers, they have been making tremendous strides over the last several years and are frequently called the fastest growing TV manufacturer in America. The model linked here has overwhelmingly positive reviews, with a cumulative rating of 4.3 out of 5 with over 1000 reviews. Customers say it delivers stellar 4K UHD picture quality for the price and that the included Roku media-streaming interface is a delight to use.
The TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K UHD Smart TV is currently on sale for 33% off with a TCL soundbar included at no extra charge. Anyone who’s been waiting for a good deal on an affordable 4K UHD smart TV should snag this deal while it lasts. Don’t dilly dally though, as the deal is set to expire at 8 p.m. PST.
At full price, the TCL 49S517 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is one of the best TVs under $600, but it’s currently available for just over $300. This model from TCL offers stellar picture quality for the price, including true 4K UHD resolution. Contrasts are crisp, colors are vibrant. The TV is generally just a joy to watch. This model also comes with the Roku media-streaming interface built-in, which allows you to use all of your favorite streaming platforms in a smooth and intuitive manner.
In short, this is a great TV even without a Prime Day sale. At this price? It’s a no-brainer. Check out the 43-inch and 55-inch models as well, if those are a better fit for your needs!
In the ultra-competitive UHD TV market, LG is a brand that stands out from the rest. Their displays are known for having remarkable contrast, crisp details, gorgeous colors, and to generally be of extraordinarily high quality. That’s why it’s so exciting to see this Prime Day deal on the LG 86UM8070PUA 86″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This is an 86-inch TV that sports all of the usual goodness you expect from a top-of-the-line LG product, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, and even Active HDR that provides scene by scene picture adjustment. And it’s available for $1,102.01 (33%) less than the standard sticker price.
It’s an incredible television and an incredible deal. Pick one up and you will not be disappointed.
With nearly 5,000 Amazon reviews and a cumulative rating of 4.1 out of 5, the Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition is one of the most popular TV brands on Amazon, and the 50-inch model has a great deal for Prime Day 2019. Coming in at just over $300, the Toshiba 50LF621U19 is an attractive option for anyone who is in the market for an affordable 4K Smart TV. It has fantastic picture quality for the price and comes built-in with Fire TV, which makes it easy to use all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more. It even comes with a free Voice Remote that allows you to utilize Alexa even if you don’t have any Amazon Echo devices in your house.
The Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for 20% off ($75.01). Pick one up while supplies last!
A 32-inch Smart TV for under 100 bucks? That’s a deal that’s pretty hard to beat, especially considering the quality you get from a Toshiba Smart LED TV with built-in Fire TV. Although the Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV isn’t a 4K UHD TV, it still delivers solid 720p HD picture quality, and it gives you access to both Fire TV and Amazon Alexa.
If you’ve never had a smart TV before, this is a great entry point to the space. Once you’ve experienced the convenience of controlling your TV with nothing but your voice, there’s simply no going back. And with a Prime Day discount of 44% ($80.01), you’re getting a great deal.
The Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV offers a nice middle ground, both in terms of price and in terms of quality, between a 4K UHD TV and a 720p HD TV. For just slightly more than the Toshiba 32LF221U19, you can pick up this excellent television from Insignia. You’ll get the same access to the Fire TV media-streaming platform and to Amazon Alexa, but you’ll also get noticeably improved picture quality and a larger TV overall.
The Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for 22% ($50.01) off the regular listing price. It’s a great entry point for anyone looking for a smart TV who doesn’t want to pay the premium price required for a 4K UHD TV.
It appears TCL was not going to let themselves be outdone by Toshiba, as they’re now selling their own 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV for the same price as the Toshiba 32LF221U19. As was the case with the other TCL TV on this list, the TCL 32S325 comes with the Roku Smart TV platform built-in, giving you a super simple way to enjoy all of your favorite streaming services on your TV. Video quality on the TCL 32S325 is surprisingly good for a 720p television, and most Amazon reviewers are very pleased with the purchase.
The TCL 32S325 is currently on sale for 28% off its regular sticker price, putting it just below the $100 mark. It’s a great product for anyone who is looking for a basic HD smart TV with solid picture quality and an intuitive media streaming platform.
Just because you don’t have a smart TV doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite streaming services. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K makes it incredibly easy to turn your regular old TV into a fully-fledged media streamer. Simply plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into an open HDMI port, connect it to your WiFi network, and start streaming! You’ll have access to fantastic services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more through the intuitive Fire TV interface. You’ll also have the option of controlling your TV using the included Alexa Voice Remote, which gives you access to Amazon Alexa even if you don’t have an Amazon Echo device.
The Fire TV Stick 4K is currently on sale for 50% off. If you’ve been waiting to get a Fire TV Stick, now is the time to get one!