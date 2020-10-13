4 Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 58%

Save 41 percent off the BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24613) with this big Prime Day deal. This price cut brings the BISSELL upright vacuum down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

One of the biggest perks for pet owners with this upright vacuum is its hair spooling system, which translates to less messy (and hands-free) emptying. The vacuum also comes with a pet dusting brush, pet turbo eraser tool and other pet-friendly accessories. A powerful yet lightweight design makes this vacuum suitable for whole-home cleaning.