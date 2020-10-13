4 Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 58%

Save up to 57 percent on your favorite vacuum cleaners with these huge Prime Day deals. Not a Prime member? Join now to take advantage of this great deal and many others this Prime Day.

Which Is the Best Vacuum Cleaner?

From stick to portable to the tried-and-true upright vacuum, this year's Prime Day deals offer discounts on a variety of vacuum cleaners.

You might go with a portable vacuum if you frequently need to clean up smaller messes, or a larger corded vacuum for maximum power. Many stick vacuums are highly portable and come with numerous attachments to bring you a cleaner living space.


What Is a Good Small Vacuum Cleaner?

There are several good small vacuum cleaners. In terms of portability, you'll find a number of compact cordless vacuum cleaners that can be easily carried around your home.

Another option is a handheld vacuum cleaner. This type of small vacuum typically works best for cleaning cars and for reaching into tricky areas.

You can also browse our best robot vacuum cleaners for a look at the best automatic robot cleaners.

Which Is the Best Upright Vacuum Cleaner?

The best upright vacuum cleaner will vary from one individual to the next. If you need maximum suction power and don't have to worry about dragging the vacuum cleaner up the stairs, a heftier vacuum with maximum pick-up could be a worthy investment. Some upright vacuum cleaners come with specific tools, such as multi-tools for pets or upholstery tools.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

