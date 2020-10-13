50% Off! – Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 Mechanical Keyboard

In competitive gaming, every millisecond counts. So you can’t overlook the fact that Razer recognizes their BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 as “the keyboard with the fastest performance we’ve ever produced.”

To celebrate Amazon Prime Day, Razer has listed the mechanical keyboard at an impressive 50% off. That’ll save you $70 that you can put towards other aspects of your gaming hobby while sales are still running.

A Tournament Level Gaming Keyboard

Razer is renowned for its excellence in gaming gear. And the BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 is no exception. It’s mechanical switches deliver the fastest input in out there thanks to its Instant Trigger Technology. And the keys have been tested to have up to an 80 million keystroke lifespan.

As Razer’s mechanical switches have evolved over the years, they’ve gotten better and better. They now feature dual sidewalls for greater stability. They’ve increased their resiliency against dust and liquids. And they are available in a trio of different styles to meet each gamer’s preference.

Choose the Right Switches for You

One of the best things about Razer’s mechanical switches is the range of options that are provided to gamers. There are three different styles of mechanical keys in total, including green switches, orange switches, and yellow switches.

Razer’s green switches are designed to provide a tactile and clicky feel. The orange switches are tactile yet silent. And the yellow switches provide a linear feel while also being silent when pressed.

The Razer Chroma Difference

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 comes with Razer’s Chroma technology built-in. Capable of fully syncing up with popular games, this feature allows for your keyboard, other hardware, Phillips Hue lights, and items from up to 30 other companies to sync up for full gaming immersion.

Or, you can simply customize the look of the keyboard itself by setting your backlit keys individually. Thus giving you a range of options across 16.8 million possible colors.

Portability with Ease

Outside of all the aforementioned features, the BlackWidow Tournament Edition sports a tenkeyless design and detachable USB cable that makes it super simple to pack up and go. The included magnetic wrist rest is detachment to bring its form factor down even further. And should anything go wrong while you’re out crushing tournaments, know that your keyboard is backed by a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

