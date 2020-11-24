9 Best Ring Doorbell Black Friday Deals

Video doorbells are both incredibly cool and super helpful, especially at a time when people are spending more and more time inside their homes. Being able to see who is at the door and always having a camera pointed at your front porch are technological advances that everyone can utilize. Regardless of if you live in a home, apartment, condo, or yurt, these doorbells make life easier and safer. The Ring Pro Video Doorbell wires to an existing doorbell wiring for easy installation and syncs directly to your phone or tablet or Echo device.

The doorbell will notify you whenever motion is detected near it. Just mount it where you want it to be and sync with the Ring App and you are off and running. The super easy setup even for those that aren’t technologically inclined. You can also connect that Ring doorbell to your Alexa devices and speak directly to it. Right now, you can save a bundle on this featured Ring doorbell and have it just in time for the holidays when all of your other packages arrive so you can keep an eye on them.