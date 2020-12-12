Ring Deals: Save Up to 50% on Video Doorbells

The video doorbell is one of the best ideas in the past 20 years and is popping up on more homes every single day. The Ring Video doorbell is the most popular of all the video doorbell options and there are some fantastic deals going on right now to save you some money for your holiday shopping lists.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Video doorbells are both incredibly cool and super helpful, especially at a time when people are spending more and more time inside their homes. Being able to see who is at the door and always having a camera pointed at your front porch are technological advances that everyone can utilize. Regardless of if you live in a home, apartment, condo, or yurt, these doorbells make life easier and safer. The Ring Pro Video Doorbell wires to an existing doorbell wiring for easy installation and syncs directly to your phone or tablet or Echo device.
The doorbell will notify you whenever motion is detected near it. Just mount it where you want it to be and sync with the Ring App and you are off and running. The super easy setup even for those that aren’t technologically inclined. You can also connect that Ring doorbell to your Alexa devices and speak directly to it. Right now, you can save a bundle on this featured Ring doorbell and have it just in time for the holidays when all of your other packages arrive so you can keep an eye on them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a whole home protection package for the holidays then you have come to the right place. There is a great deal going on right now on this 14-piece Ring Doorbell setup. It has everything you need to protect every inch of your house inside and out. This kit includes one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender. This setup is rated to work best in 2-4 bedroom homes and is perfect for families with small children.
Get instant alerts to your cell phone when you are away from home when the alarms and sensors are triggered. All you need to do is set it up and download the Ring App. Arm and disarm your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and receive Smart Alerts with Alexa Guard when paired with select Alexa-enabled devices. There is a fantastic deal going on right now on this 14-piece complete home alarm system, check it out to save some serious coin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are massive savings on this Ring Video Doorbell 3 if you act fast on this Cyber Monday deal. The great news about this Ring Doorbell setup is that all the tools you need are included and setup is easier than ever before. This doorbell can connect to existing doorbell wires so it constantly linked to power or, can be hooked up via battery if you don’t have an existing doorbell.
Receive mobile notifications to your phone, tablet, or computer. Any time someone presses the doorbell it triggers motion detection software and takes a video while giving you real-time action from the front of your house. 1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. With the savings that are available now, you can buy one for your home and buy it as a gift for someone on your list. Act fast before this deal runs out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for the perfect Ring Video Doorbell bundle to gift yourself or that special person on your holiday list there is a fantastic deal available RIGHT NOW! You can save nearly $170 off of the original list price on this Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 bundle. Originally listed at nearly $340 you can buy it right now for half of that price. This bundle makes for a great gift or great addition to your home security system.
Easily set up your Ring Video Doorbell Pro by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location. You can then sync your doorbell to your Echo Show 5 so you can see and communicate with whoever is at your door. This system has been a saving grace for folks that have packages sitting on their porch while away from their homes. You can connect your Ring Doorbell with any Alexa driven device so you can control everything with your voice. Act fast because this amazing deal won’t last long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ring family of doorbells and cameras is one of the most popular items on holiday wish lists this year and for good reason. The brand makes high-quality security devices that anyone can install and control from their phone, tablet, or computer. Because they are so easy to use and easy to install, more and more homes are being protected with Ring devices.
The Ring Spotlight camera comes in two easy to install builds. One wires directly to the existing wiring of any light on the exterior of your home or garage. This Ring Spotlight Cam is battery operated so if you have never had a light wired to the exterior of your home or garage or office this option is uber easy to install and has a long-lasting battery. You can connect your Ring Camera with Alexa so that you can control it with your voice. It features a two-way talk feature so you can communicate with whoever is near your light. The Ring Spotlight Camera monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. It comes with a built-in alarm and siren as well as LED light strips that make changing the battery easy even in the dark. This is available at a discount so act fast to take advantage of the massive savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ring Stick Up Cam is the perfect security camera for folks that want an easy setup camera at a great price. This camera can be installed in minutes on any flat surface on the interior or exterior of any home. Advanced technology and easy setup make this one of the more popular cameras you will see for sale this holiday season. If you are a little handier you can mount to the wall for added structural integrity. Either way, you will have a camera up in no time flat.
This camera allows you to see, speak to, and hear people with your phone, tablet, or Echo device. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app. At such a great price you can invest in multiple cameras to cover every inch of the interior and/or exterior of your home. You can even pair with Alexa and direct your cameras and video with the sound of your voice. This is a great time to buy as a gift for yourself or that special person on your list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit features everything that you need to protect your house and keep track on your phone, tablet, or computer. The kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender which is everything you need to monitor what is going on both outside and inside of your home when you’re not there.
You can receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app. Setup is a snap, easily set up your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations. Ideal for 1-2 bedroom homes, apartments, and condos and also works great for office spaces. You can also arm and disarm your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and receive Smart Alerts with Alexa Guard when paired with select Alexa-enabled devices. This deal is only available for a limited time so act fast and take advantage of the savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a fabulous deal on the Ring Spotlight Camera because the deal includes and Echo Show 5 to watch the video on. The combination of camera and device is a great idea and Ring has definitely thought of a package gift that will be crazy popular this holiday season. Day or night, rain or shine this camera will activate when motion is detected so it will only alert you when something is happening. No need to stare at your tablet or phone or Echo Show 5 all day, get alerts only when someone or something has crossed the camera’s path.
Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”. The 5.5″ screen is perfect for watching movies, TV shows, and your daily flash briefing as well as watch your new Ring camera. In fact, you can connect it to any Ring devices you have set up around your home. This is an awesome deal on two amazing devices. Make sure you act fast to take advantage of massive savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ring Peephole camera works just like all of the other Ring devices but in a smaller more compact design. If your door already has a peephole this will be a definite upgrade. Peephole Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required. It features a 1080p HD video with a better view of what is on the other side of your door than a traditional peephole.
With the Ring Peephole Cam you can get alerts on your phone, tablet, and PC when anyone knocks on your door, presses the doorbell button, or triggers the motion sensors. You can connect your peephole camera to your Alexa devices so you can talk directly to your camera and tell it what to do. Always know when you have a delivery and tell the delivery driver to place your packages in an ideal location. This is an awesome deal as a gift idea or for yourself. Act fast to take advantage of this amazing price.