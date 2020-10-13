Save 83% on Ring Lights (2020): Prime Day Deals

Ring lights have become increasingly popular with all the folks that are steaming videos on Youtube, TikTok, and other platforms. The ring light provides extra light when a cell phone light is insufficient. There are some amazing deals this Prime Day on ring lights. Act fast and take advantage of all the savings on ring lights for Prime Day.

Save 57% on the AIXPI 18″ Ring Light with Tripod Stand

For hands-free videos and streams adding a ring light to your routine can really help with the video quality. The ring light is a perfect addition to any video from makeup tutorials to gaming vids. This kit comes with everything you need to make your videos professional quality. Included with the kit are an 18″ LED Ring Light, 71″Adjustable Light Stand, Tripod Ball Head, Ipad holder, Smart Phone Holder, Power Adapter, Camera Head, Portable Shockproof Bag, and a User Manual. This Prime Day ONLY you can save 57% off the original list price.

Price: $84.99

