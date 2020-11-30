Roborock Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $240 Off Robot Vacuums

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals of 2020 are here, including these huge savings on your favorite Roborock robot vacuum cleaners. This year’s deals are stretched out over the days leading up to Cyber Monday, so don’t hesitate to jump on one or more of these steep Roborock vacuum cleaner discounts.

Save $230 Off Roborock S6 (Now $419.99)

A price drop of $230 brings the Roborock S6 to just $419, which matches its lowest price yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. Note: You need to be signed in as a Prime Member to get the extra discount for the white model.

If you’re looking for savings on a device that can vacuum and mop your floors, this hybrid Roborock is it. The S6 features powerful 2000Pa suction to pick up stubborn particles, pet dander, fur, hair and more. It’s also quiet and even comes with a designated mode for cleaning at night or during off-peak hours.

You can use your smartphone to set up and control the vacuum. The accompanying app allows you to fully customize each cleaning by selecting certain rooms for cleaning or setting no-go zones. You can even designate which order you want your rooms to be cleaned. Multi-floor mapping technology allows you to save specific maps around your home.

Save $240 Off Roborock S6 Pure (Now $359.99)

A price drop of $200 brings the Roborock S6 Pure down to just $359! This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. This deal is visible for the white model when logged in to your Amazon Prime account. Not a Prime member? Sign up now for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other great deals.

The S6 Pure features Lidar navigation for better mapping. In case you’re not familiar, this highly precise laser navigation system spins at 300 RPM to efficiently map your home in real-time. When combined with an innovative Z-shape cleaning pattern, this robot vacuum is sure to pick up every piece of debris in its way. Powerful 2000Pa suction with automatic Carpet Boost technology picks up embedded debris, including pet fur.

This Roborock can clean up to three hours on a single charge. That’s enough juice to cover over 2,000 square feet per charge when vacuuming, and up to 1,600 feet in hybrid mode. WiFi connectivity allows you to control the robot vacuum from your smartphone. This robot vacuum cleaner also works with Alexa and Google Home for voice commands.

Save $111 Off Roborock E4 (Now $188.99)

The Roborock E4 is discounted by $111, which drops its price down to just $188.99. This is a great deal on a robot vacuum that’s packed with features. The price drop also matches the lowest price we’ve seen all year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Roborock’s E4 is a solid choice if you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner with powerful suction to tackle carpets and hard floors with ease. Maximum 2000Pa suction ensures even the most stubborn pieces of embedded debris are picked up with every pass. Carpet Boost technology increases suction power as needed on carpets.

This vacuum is also WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa, so you can simply give commands with your voice. You can also control the vacuum using your smartphone and the accompanying app. The battery lasts up to 200 minutes per charge, which is plenty of energy to clean homes over 2,000 square feet. Other perks include an extra-large dustbin and a range of cleaning modes to tackle any task.

Looking for a combination robot vacuum and mop? The Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is also on sale. This Cyber Monday Roborock deal drops the price by $110, for a total of just $239! This model shares the same features as the regular E4, but also mops as it goes to get your hard floors looking extra clean.

