Roborock Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $230 on Robot Vacuums

Save $230 on your favorite Roborock robot vacuums with these huge Prime Day deals.

A price drop of $230 discounts the Roborock S65 to its lowest price yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

If you’re looking for savings on a device that can vacuum and mop your floors, this hybrid Roborock is it. The S65 features powerful 2000Pa suction to pick up stubborn particles, pet dander, fur, hair and more. It’s also quiet and even comes with a designated mode for cleaning at night or during off-peak hours.

You can use your smartphone to set up and control the vacuum. The accompanying app allows you to fully customize each cleaning by selecting certain rooms for cleaning or setting no-go zones. You can even designate which order you want your rooms to be cleaned. Multi-floor mapping technology allows you to save specific maps around your home.

A price drop of $200 brings the Roborock S6 Pure down to just $399. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. This deal is visible when logged in to your Amazon Prime account. Not a Prime member? Sign up now for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this and other great deals.

The S6 Pure features Lidar navigation for better mapping. In case you’re not familiar, this highly precise laser navigation system spins at 300 RPM to efficiently map your home in real-time. When combined with an innovative Z-shape cleaning pattern, this robot vacuum is sure to pick up every piece of debris in its way. Powerful 2000Pa suction with automatic Carpet Boost technology picks up embedded debris, including pet fur.

This Roborock can clean up to three hours on a single charge. That’s enough juice to cover over 2,000 square feet per charge when vacuuming, and up to 1,600 feet in hybrid mode. WiFi connectivity allows you to control the robot vacuum from your smartphone. This robot vacuum cleaner also works with Alexa and Google Home for voice commands.

Save $176 off Roborock E35 with this Prime Day deal. The E35 is a combination vacuum and mop that’s suitable for hard floors and carpets. It’s also WiFi connected and can be controlled from your smartphone. You can also use your voice to give commands via Alexa.

Several cleaning modes are available, ranging from Quiet to avoid disturbing others to powerful Max and Carpet modes. Spot cleaning is also available for targeted messes. The E35 automatically slows down when it detects an obstacle, which keeps kids, furniture and pets safer.

Save $100 off Roborock S5 MAX with this Prime Day deal. This hybrid vacuum and mop features WiFi connectivity, so you can control cleanings directly from your smartphone. It also works with Alexa for voice control when combined with a compatible Alexa device. Once the vacuum is connected you can use the app to select specific rooms for cleaning and set virtual no-go and no-mop zones. The water is also controlled via the app.

A highly precise Lidar laser navigation system guides the vacuum around your room for smarter cleaning. Some robot vacuum cleaners leave you scratching your head with their erratic movements, but this one does the job as quickly and efficiently as possible with its z-shape cleaning paths.

