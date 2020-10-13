Samsonite Luggage Prime Day Deals (2020): Save Up to 58%

If you’ve got the urge to take to the skies or the highways, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your suitcases to first class. With these Samsonite Luggage Prime Day Deals, you’ll save up to 74% on hardside spinner sets and expandable softside sets. Honor your wanderlust and start packing for your next adventure.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your shabby old luggage set with something sleek, new, and hardsided, the Samsonite Centric line is an ideal option with a key benefit of softside suitcases – they expand. This two-piece set includes a 20 inch carryon bag that meets the size specifications for most domestic airlines, plus a 24 inch bag to accommmodate for longer trips.

Made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate with a twill texture, these sleek silver suitcases will stand up to the rigors of regular travel. Side-mounted TSA locks act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. Four 360 degree spinner wheels make running in any direction a snap, and the retractable pull handle adjusts in a snap.

This luggage features a 1.5 inch zippered expansion panel, just in case your vacation purchases exceed the space available. The fabric lined bag interiors are easily organized and your items are kept neatly in place with elastic straps and zippered mesh coverings. You can also get this amazing Prime Day Deal on the same luggage set in Carribean Blue.

If you’re the softside luggage sort, you’ll love the advantages of the Samsonite Solyte DLX softside luggage line. This two-piece set includes a 20 inch carryon bag that’s ideal for quick business trips and a 25 inch checkable bag more suitable for longer travel durations. These spinner suitcases maximize packing capacity with an expandable zipper that provides added space and tons of interior and exterior organization options. Two exterior zippered pockets allow for easy access to your items during your trip as well as between flights.

The carryon bag offers an onboard USB port for charging devices on the go although you’ll need to bring your own battery along for the ride. Both bags offer smart fix buckles to keep straps and tie-downs out of your way when packing. You’ll especially appreciate the numerous interior organizers in the large back including shoe holders, a zippered wet pack toiletry pouch, and a larger zippered mesh area.

These bags have responsive 360-degree dual spinner wheels that can keep up with your pace. Retractable handles slide in and out easily. Their rugged polyester exteriors offer years of dependability despite the manhandling they might get from baggage handlers. You’ll also like that this set comes with a ten year limited warranty.

Right now with this Amazon Prime Day Deal, you’ll save almost $119 on this outstanding softside luggage set.

