Black Friday Deal: Up to $250 Off Samsung Phones

If you are looking to get a new Android smartphone this Black Friday 2020, then keep an eye on these limited-time deals from Samsung. They are discounting some of their newest phones by up to $250, making them a great deal that won’t last long.

$150 Off Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

First of all, I was not expecting Samsung to release a value-priced handset outside of their typically rigid release schedule. Second of all, I was not expecting them to discount it an additional $150 for Black Friday. And finally, I was not expecting it to still be in stock at the time of writing. If you are looking for a dirt-cheap entry point into Samsung’s flagship phone line, then the stars have aligned for you on Black Friday 2020. Grab a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition phone before they sell out.

$200 Off Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

What left is there to be said about Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the head-turning Galaxy S20 5G? How about that it is discounted by $200 off MSRP for Black Friday? That makes this phone a killer deal, as you would be hard-pressed to find another phone with a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 30x space zoom camera, and a 120 Hz FHD screen at this price range.

$250 Off Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the performance king of Samsung devices, as it is the newest and most aggressively specced device they’ve made. This is a power purchase for any heavy phone user, especially where gaming or high-end processing is involved. And the camera? Don’t even get me started. This phone is still pretty pricey even with the $250 discount but we would be remiss to disclude this from our list of the best Black Friday 2020 deals.

$250 Off Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

The Galaxy S20+ is the oversized version of Samsung’s 2020 flagship, the S20. If you like having the larger screen, then this phone is well worth being $150 more than the base model. The price disparity between the two is usually a little larger but the extra $50 off lessens the gap.

$250 Off Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10+ may be last year’s plus-sized phablet phone but it is still highly competitive in a market that encourages the bare-minimum for yearly updates. It combines Samsung S-Pen compatibility with a large and near-bezeless screen for a premium phablet experience that is accessible at a lower budget than ever this year. It may not be 5G compatible like the S20 Plus but it has just about the same specs.

$150 Off Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Don’t get me wrong. It’s great that Samsung loves to push the boundaries with each release. But us value shoppers also love seeing pared-back versions of flagship releases when the new features feel more like gimmicks than true selling points. And that’s what the 2019 Galaxy S10 Lite is. It is an upgrade point for those that aren’t wowed by high-end image processing or future-proofed upgrades like 5G (which isn’t even fully available yet). If you add a $150 discount on top of the regular savings, this phone easily competes with the S20 FE for the best price-to-performance ratio from a Samsung phone. This is especially true on Black Friday.

