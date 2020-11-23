Shark Vacuum Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $200

With the holidays quickly approaching, now is a great time to jump on one or more of these enormous Shark vacuum deals on Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum, a robot vacuum, or an extra-powerful corded vacuum that can pick up after pets, we’ve rounded up this year’s biggest Shark Black Friday deals. Save up to $200 with these mega discounts.

Save $200 Off Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

Buy The Shark NV752 Upright Vacuum

The Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum is discounted by 50 percent, which brings the price down by $200! If this sounds like a huge discount, it is. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon for this vacuum cleaner, according to CamelCamelCamel.

If you share your home with one or more furry friends, this is the vacuum you’ll want to have on hand. In addition to anti-allergen seal technology, the vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap even the smallest particles. A detachable pod allows you to quickly clean in hard-to-reach spaces. This Shark vacuum also has handy fingertip controls to switch between hard floor and carpet modes. Other perks include a large-capacity dust bin, LED headlights, and several pet-friendly attachments.

Save $150 Off Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean Upright Vacuum

Buy The Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean Upright Vacuum

Save $150 off the Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean upright vacuum with this huge Black Friday deal. This drops the price down to just $249. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon for this particular Shark vacuum.

Shark’s APEX AZ1002 DuoClean is a great choice for hard floors, but it’s well-suited for carpets as well. A dual brushroll system maintains contact with floors and deep-cleans carpets to remove stubborn bits of dirt, dust and debris. You can even detach the canister to extend the cleaner head if you need to reach underneath furniture. For those with pets or allergies, anti-allergen seal technology and HEPA filter traps even the smallest particles for cleaner air.

Save $130 Off Shark AI Robot VACMOP PRO R201WD

Buy The Shark AI Robot VACMOP PRO R201WD

Save $130 off the R201WD AI robotic vacuum cleaner from Shark. You can suction up dirt and debris on hard floors and carpets, as well as mop hard floor surfaces. To ensure your floors like as polished as possible, the vacuum scrubs the floors at high speeds to remove messes.

Updated IQ Navigation technology with AI Laser Vision expertly guides the vacuum around your home. Self-cleaning brushrolls make this vacuum a must for pet owners. This robot vacuum cleaner is WiFi-enabled and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

If you don’t need a combination robot vacuum and mop, check out the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751. This Shark robot vacuum is currently available for $70 off, which drops its price down to just $149!

Save $120 Off Shark ZU782 Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum

Buy The Shark ZU782 Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum

Save $120 off the Shark ZU782 Rotator Lift-Away DuoClean Pro Upright Vacuum with this Black Friday deal. This drops the price down to just $179. According to CamelCamelCamel, this matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon.

This Shark Rotator vacuum comes loaded with features, including a self-cleaning brush roll that prevents pet hair and long hair from getting tangled. A dual-roll brush system works equally well on carpets and hard floors. If you need to clean above the floor or in especially tricky places, just detach the pod to use it in Lift-Away mode. Allergy sufferers and pet owners will appreciate the anti-allergen seal technology and HEPA filter.

Save $120 Off Shark APEX UpLight Upright Vacuum

Buy The Shark APEX UpLight Upright Vacuum

The Shark APEX UpLight Upright Vacuum is a full-size corded vacuum cleaner that’s powerful yet lightweight. Highlights include a self-cleaning brushroll, which keeps hair from getting tangled, and accelerated suction for maximum pickup. Dual brushrolls polish hard floors and deep clean carpets as the vacuum goes. This Shark also features a lightweight pod that can be detached to clean above the floor and in tricky spaces.

Save $100 Off Shark ZS362 APEX DuoClean Stick Vacuum

Buy The Shark ZS362 APEX DuoClean Stick Vacuum

Save $100, or 40 percent, off the Shark ZS362 APEX DuoClean stick vacuum with this Black Friday deal. This drops the price down to just $149! According to CamelCamelCamel, this matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon this year for this Shark vacuum.

Act now to save big on this lightweight yet powerful corded stick vacuum from Shark. This vacuum caters to pet owners with its self-cleaning brushroll and pet multi-tool, but it works just as well for general cleaning. Advanced swivel technology makes it easier to maneuver the vacuum around furniture and reach into corners and other tight spaces. Bright LED lights illuminate hidden dust, dirt and debris for cleaner floors and carpets.

Save $100 Off Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Buy The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

A price drop of $100 brings the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum down to its lowest price so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. You can score this powerful Shark vacuum for just $229 with this massive Black Friday deal!

This Shark vacuum cleaner is ready to tackle any task thanks to its large-capacity dust cup and fingertip controls to easily switch from hard floor to carpet modes. A self-cleaning brushroll keeps hair from getting tangled as the vacuum moves around the house. Powerful LED headlights reveal hidden debris. If you need to clean above the floor or underneath furniture, simply detach the pod to reach trickier spaces. This Shark vacuum is also equipped with anti-allergen seal technology and a HEPA filter to trap dust and debris.

See Also:

7 Best Black Friday Week Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $250

9 Best Black Friday Week Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $200

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.