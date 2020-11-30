7 Best Shark Vacuum Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to $250

With the holidays quickly approaching, now is a great time to jump on one or more of these enormous Shark vacuum deals on Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum, a robot vacuum, or an extra-powerful corded vacuum that can pick up after pets, we’ve rounded up this year’s biggest Shark Cyber Monday deals. There’s still time to save big on your favorite Shark vacuum cleaner.

Save $250 Off Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL (Now $349)

Save $250 off the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE with this incredible Cyber Monday deal on a robot vacuum that empties out its own bin.

The bagless base holds up to 30 days’ worth of dust and debris, which means less time spent emptying out its bin. In fact, the base itself empties with just the push of a button to make your life even easier. This Shark self-emptying robot vacuum is loaded with features, from its convenient self-cleaning brush roll to total home mapping and the ability to select specific rooms for cleaning.

As the vacuum makes its way around your home, it sensibly cleans row by row to ensure every last bit of debris is picked up. The vacuum returns to its charging dock when it’s almost out of juice then resumes cleaning when it’s ready.

Save $110 Off Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Stick Vacuum (Now $169)

A price drop of $110, or 39 percent, drops the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Stick Vacuum down to just $169. This is an especially good deal considering the overall value, including self-cleaning brushrolls and powerful suction for picking up after pets, and accelerated suction power for dependable cleaning without adding extra weight. This stick vacuum caters to allergy sufferers with its anti-allergen seal technology, which captures even the smallest particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. You can easily convert this into a handheld vacuum to reach those tricky spaces.

Save $100 Off Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum (Now $299)

The Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum is discounted by $100, or 25 percent.

If you share your home with one or more furry friends, this is the vacuum you’ll want to have on hand. In addition to anti-allergen seal technology, the vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap even the smallest particles. A detachable pod allows you to quickly clean in hard-to-reach spaces. This Shark vacuum also has handy fingertip controls to switch between hard floor and carpet modes. Other perks include a large-capacity dust bin, LED headlights, and several pet-friendly attachments.

Save $150 Off Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean Upright Vacuum (Now $249)

Save $150 off the Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean upright vacuum with this huge Cyber Monday deal. This drops the price down to just $249. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon for this particular Shark vacuum.

Shark’s APEX AZ1002 DuoClean is a great choice for hard floors, but it’s well-suited for carpets as well. A dual brushroll system maintains contact with floors and deep-cleans carpets to remove stubborn bits of dirt, dust and debris. You can even detach the canister to extend the cleaner head if you need to reach underneath furniture. For those with pets or allergies, anti-allergen seal technology and HEPA filter traps even the smallest particles for cleaner air.

Save $130 Off Shark AI Robot VACMOP PRO R201WD (Now $349)

Save $130 off the R201WD AI robotic vacuum cleaner from Shark. You can suction up dirt and debris on hard floors and carpets, as well as mop hard floor surfaces. To ensure your floors like as polished as possible, the vacuum scrubs the floors at high speeds to remove messes.

Updated IQ Navigation technology with AI Laser Vision expertly guides the vacuum around your home. Self-cleaning brushrolls make this vacuum a must for pet owners. This robot vacuum cleaner is WiFi-enabled and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Save $100 Off Shark APEX UpLight Upright Vacuum (Now $199)

The Shark APEX UpLight Upright Vacuum is a full-size corded vacuum cleaner that’s powerful yet lightweight. Highlights include a self-cleaning brushroll, which keeps hair from getting tangled, and accelerated suction for maximum pickup. Dual brushrolls polish hard floors and deep clean carpets as the vacuum goes. This Shark also features a lightweight pod that can be detached to clean above the floor and in tricky spaces.

Save $100 Off Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum (Now $229)

A price drop of $100 brings the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum down to its lowest price so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. You can score this powerful Shark vacuum for just $229 with this massive Cyber Monday deal!

This Shark vacuum cleaner is ready to tackle any task thanks to its large-capacity dust cup and fingertip controls to easily switch from hard floor to carpet modes. A self-cleaning brushroll keeps hair from getting tangled as the vacuum moves around the house. Powerful LED headlights reveal hidden debris. If you need to clean above the floor or underneath furniture, simply detach the pod to reach trickier spaces. This Shark vacuum is also equipped with anti-allergen seal technology and a HEPA filter to trap dust and debris.

